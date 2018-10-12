Frightening dashcam video of near head-on highway collision

An eye-opening video shows how a quick-reacting commercial bus driver prevented what could have been a potentially fatal highway collision earlier this month.

The 15-second video, released by Revelstoke RCMP on Friday, is dashcam footage of a bus on the Trans-Canada Highway at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 7th. In the right-hand lane, the eastbound bus is travelling at approximately 100 kilometres an hour on a two-lane stretch of road with a slight bend. Bright headlights slowly come into view, and, as they get closer, the bus driver starts slowing down, realizing the oncoming vehicle may be in the wrong lane.

It is.

At the last second, the bus driver pulls over onto the shoulder and narrowly misses a head-on collision with a westbound commercial tractor trailer.

As the vehicles pass, sounds can be heard, indicating a collision or sideswipe has occurred. The bus had eight passengers on board and police say only a few minor injuries occurred.

The accident took place approximately three kilometres east of Revelstoke.

The road way was closed for under an hour due to partial blockage of the highway. The driver of the semi received a ticket.

“Considering the recent volume of commercial vehicle incidents in the area, the Revelstoke RCMP and BC RCMP Traffic Services would like to remind all drivers that roadways are constructed for safe driving at the posted speed limit,” said Revelstoke RCMP Staff Sgt. Kurt Grabinsky.

“Driving to road conditions means travelling at a rate which ensures the ability to safely maintain your lane and stay on the road. All drivers are encouraged to slow down: drive the speed limit, (advisory or variable speed limits), and do their part to ensure that everyone gets to their destination safely.”