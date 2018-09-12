Canada
September 12, 2018 12:06 pm
Updated: September 12, 2018 12:15 pm

Passengers injured after collision between truck and TransLink bus

By Online News Producer  Global News

Crews were on the scene of a collision in Port Moody.

Crews are on the scene of a collision involving a bus and pickup truck in Port Moody on Wednesday morning.

Witnesses say a truck collided with a TransLink bus in the area of St. Johns Road and Williams Street near Moody Centre Station.

Crews took approximately 30 minutes to extricate an injured passenger. She was transported to hospital.

Several other passengers have been treated at the scene for cuts from flying glass.

The driver of the truck has remained on the scene.

More to come…
