Passengers injured after collision between truck and TransLink bus

Crews are on the scene of a collision involving a bus and pickup truck in Port Moody on Wednesday morning.

Witnesses say a truck collided with a TransLink bus in the area of St. Johns Road and Williams Street near Moody Centre Station.

Crews took approximately 30 minutes to extricate an injured passenger. She was transported to hospital.

Several other passengers have been treated at the scene for cuts from flying glass.

The driver of the truck has remained on the scene.

More to come…