September 14, 2018 8:17 pm
Updated: September 14, 2018 9:05 pm

Emergency services called to crash between semi and bus by Kerrobert, Sask.

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Emergency services have been called to a two-vehicle collision near Kerrobert, Sask.

RCMP are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle collision near Kerrobert, Sask.

According to an RCMP Facebook post at around 5:10 p.m. CT on Friday, they were called to a crash at the intersection of highways 21, 31, and 51 on the northwest edge of Kerrobert.

RCMP confirmed the crash was between a semi-tractor/trailer unit hauling grain and a bus. The bus was carrying oil field workers.

Two people are injured and were taken to hospital via STARS air ambulance. No word yet on the extent of their injuries.

A collision analyst is en route, and the intersection is expected to be closed for several hours.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Kerrobert is approximately 175 kilometres west of Saskatoon.

-With files from Meaghan Craig

