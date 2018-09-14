Emergency services called to crash between semi and bus by Kerrobert, Sask.

RCMP are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle collision near Kerrobert, Sask.

According to an RCMP Facebook post at around 5:10 p.m. CT on Friday, they were called to a crash at the intersection of highways 21, 31, and 51 on the northwest edge of Kerrobert.

READ MORE: Alcohol ruled out as factor in deadly crash near Elrose, Sask.

RCMP confirmed the crash was between a semi-tractor/trailer unit hauling grain and a bus. The bus was carrying oil field workers.

Two people are injured and were taken to hospital via STARS air ambulance. No word yet on the extent of their injuries.

A collision analyst is en route, and the intersection is expected to be closed for several hours.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Kerrobert is approximately 175 kilometres west of Saskatoon.

-With files from Meaghan Craig

Related Mother of teen girl killed by train says distracted driving to blame