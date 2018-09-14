Humboldt Broncos visit bus crash memorial site

Members of the Humboldt Broncos have paid a visit to the memorial site of the team’s tragic bus crash.

Players and personnel travelled to the site in eastern Saskatchewan on Sept. 9 to pay their respects.

The visit was optional, with some players opting not to attend for various personal reasons, including already having been to the site.

The Broncos were heading to Nipawin on April 6 for a playoff game when the team’s bus and a semi collided at a highway intersection.

Sixteen people, including 10 players, were killed and 13 others were injured.

The Broncos are travelling to Nipawin on Sept. 14, and team officials have confirmed the bus will not pass the crash site on the way to the game.

Two current members of the team – Brayden Camrud and Derek Platter – were on the bus on that fateful day.

Camrud said earlier this week he doesn’t know how he will feel about getting back on the bus or if he will even be on the bus.

The Broncos made an emotional return to the ice on Sept. 12 when they took on the Nipawin Hawks in their season-opening Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League game.

During a post-game tribute, 29 banners were unveiled to honour the victims of the bus crash.

