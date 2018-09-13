Humboldt Broncos unveil 29 banners to honour passengers of bus crash

The Humboldt Broncos organization held a post-game tribute and memorial banner ceremony to honour the 29 people involved in the tragic bus crash on April 6.

It was a step towards healing for the Humboldt community and everyone affected on Wednesday night.

The unveiling was held, along with a video tribute, for 29 banners with the names of the victims on the 2017-18 Broncos’ bus.

Six emergency service personnel were at the ceremony as the organization thanked over 150 first responders who came to the team’s aid five months ago.

Scott Thomas, who is the father of the late Bronco Evan Thomas, spoke on behalf of the victims’ families and gave a touching speech to thanks everyone who came together to support them.

It was an emotional night at Elgar Petersen Arena as the Broncos played their first game of the 2018-19 Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) regular season.

The only returning Broncos’ players from the previous season are Brayden Camrud and Derek Patter, who dropped the puck in a ceremony before the home opener.

It was a sold-out crowd as the Nipawin Hawks came back, and held on to win 2-1.

The crash collision between the Broncos’ team bus and a semi-trailer on April 6 claimed the lives of 16 players and staff on their way to a playoff game against the Hawks. Thirteen others were injured.