Nipawin Hawks hold on to beat Broncos 2-1 at home opener in Humboldt

The Humboldt Broncos launched their regular season during an emotional Wednesday night at Elgar Petersen Arena, losing 2-1 to the Nipawin Hawks.

It was a sold-out crowd as the Broncos played their first regular season game in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) since the tragic bus crash on April 6.

Broncos’ assistant captain Michael Clarke scored the first goal in the second period with a two-man advantage. It was assisted by Brayden Camrud and Owen Guenter.

Nipawin’s Cole Beamin, with assists from Jake Tremblay and Arik Breton, answered back to make it 1-1.

Jeremy Bisson closed out scoring, with helper Austen Flaman, to end the period, and the game 2-1.

The only returning Broncos’ players from the previous season are Brayden Camrud and Derek Patter, who were named assistant captains ahead of the eventful night.

The crash collision between the Broncos’ team bus and a semi-trailer on April 6 claimed the lives of 16 players and staff on their way to a playoff game against the Hawks. Thirteen others were injured.

Broncos play their next game at Centennial Arena in Nipawin on Sept. 14.

