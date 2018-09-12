Alcohol ruled out as factor in deadly crash near Elrose, Sask.

Alcohol has been ruled out as a factor in a head-on crash near Elrose, Sask. on June 29 that left six people dead.

Rosetown RCMP said Tuesday a northbound SUV with a lone driver crossed over into the southbound lane of Highway 4 and collided with a SUV carrying a family of five from the Rosetown area.

Investigators said they were unable to determine the reason for the crash, but have ruled out alcohol.

Troy Gasper, 26, his wife Carissa, 28, and their three children aged six, four and two, were in one SUV.

Gasper played two seasons with the Humboldt Broncos from 2009 to 2011.

A 71-year-old Swift Current area woman was the lone person in the second SUV.