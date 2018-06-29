6 dead, including 3 children, in 2-vehicle crash on Saskatchewan highway

Six people are dead following a two-vehicle crash in southwestern Saskatchewan.

RCMP say two SUVs collided head-on north of Elrose on Highway 4.

Two adults and three children were found dead in one of the vehicles.

A woman, who was the only person in the other SUV, also died.

RCMP say there were no other people in the vehicles and no names will be released.

Mounties say they are contacting next of kin.