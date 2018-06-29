Canada
June 29, 2018 11:36 pm
Updated: June 30, 2018 12:31 am

6 dead, including 3 children, in 2-vehicle crash on Saskatchewan highway

By Staff The Canadian Press

Six people, including three children, have been pronounced dead after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 4 near Elrose, Sask.

Six people are dead following a two-vehicle crash in southwestern Saskatchewan.

RCMP say two SUVs collided head-on north of Elrose on Highway 4.

Two adults and three children were found dead in one of the vehicles.

A woman, who was the only person in the other SUV, also died.

RCMP say there were no other people in the vehicles and no names will be released.

Highway 4, Saskatchewan.

Google Map.

Mounties say they are contacting next of kin.

