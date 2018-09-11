Woman killed following a collision near Mossbank, Sask.

RCMP in Assiniboia are investigating the death of an adult female after her Jeep collided with a truck early Tuesday morning near Mossbank, Sask.

Police, along with Gravelbourg Ambulance and Fire Department, responded to the call on Township Road 124, four miles north of Primary Grid 718, at 9:20 a.m.

The Jeep Cherokee, heading eastbound, collided with a westbound Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by a male, who was transported to hospital by STARS with severe injuries.

Firefighters removed him from his truck with the use of Jaws of Life.

A collision reconstructionist along with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service assisted in the investigation.

RCMP say alcohol is not believed to be a factor.