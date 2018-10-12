Global News at 11 Okanagan October 12 2018 5:13pm 02:16 ‘Who wants to live their life in a cage because someone wants an exotic bird in their house’: Sanctuary rescues neglected parrots Parrot Island, an exotic bird sanctuary in Peachland, rescues abandoned and neglected parrots. ‘Leave these birds in the wild’: Parrot sanctuary has served Peachland for over 2 decades <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4543883/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4543883/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?