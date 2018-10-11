Global News at 11 Okanagan October 11 2018 8:46pm 02:26 ‘I’m going to get a bit emotional’: Maxine DeHart hosts the final United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast in Kelowna The final Maxine DeHart Ramada Hotel Drive Thru Breakfast in Kelowna raised over $110,000 for United Way. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4540016/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4540016/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?