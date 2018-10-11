Global News at 11 Okanagan
October 11 2018 8:46pm
02:26

‘I’m going to get a bit emotional’: Maxine DeHart hosts the final United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast in Kelowna

The final Maxine DeHart Ramada Hotel Drive Thru Breakfast in Kelowna raised over $110,000 for United Way.

