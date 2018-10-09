Global News at 11 Okanagan October 9 2018 8:54pm 02:08 Home construction booming in Vernon The Vernon area has seen a surge in new housing starts in the first nine months of 2018. The construction boom could take some pressure off of Vernon’s competitive rental market. Vernon home construction boom could ease pressure on local rental market <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4531567/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4531567/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?