The BC Government conducts voluntary mouth swabs in Kelowna ahead of marijuana legalization to try and determine how it will test for drug impaired drivers
You have no doubt heard of breathalyzers, the device used at police road checks looking for drunk drivers, and soon you will be hearing a lot more about mouth swabs. Just ahead of recreational marijuana becoming legalized in Canada, the provincial Government is testing out roadside saliva tests. And as Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, Kelowna is one of 5 BC cities serving as a test ground.