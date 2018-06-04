Okanagan residents join Canadians across the country to speak out against the federal government’s decision to spend billions on the Kinder Morgan pipeline

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr wasn’t in the Okanagan today, but that didn’t stop dozens of people from protesting outside the Liberal MP’s Kelowna office. That was just one of many protest locations across Canada today as Okanagan residents join thousands of Canadians against the federal government’s decision to buy the Kinder Morgan pipeline. Klaudia Van Emmerik was at the Okanagan protest and has more.