Global News at 11 Okanagan April 18 2018 9:23pm 01:52 Stickle Road construction about to start Upgrades to make the intersection of Stickle Road and Highway 97 safer are set to begin next week. The start of the project just north of Vernon comes after years of controversy. Controversial Vernon area intersection upgrades set to begin <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4154058/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4154058/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?