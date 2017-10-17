Vernon takes another look at pot shops as number of businesses grow

Marijuana storefronts are a booming industry in the north Okanagan. Even though they are illegal, the number of pot shops in Vernon has grown steadily over the last few years. The city has been taking a hands off approach. It’s no longer issuing them business licenses but it’s also not moving to shut them down. However, the city’s approach could change. Council is expected to receive a staff report on possible approaches to marijuana storefronts at its next meeting.