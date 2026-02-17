The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

From beloved classics to new releases, lately, Hollywood has taken a real shine to books. Novels seem to be the latest source of inspiration for new films—including an Oscar-nominated standout—and TV series, which is great news for the literary set. Whether you’re into sci-fi, romance, or thrillers, the growing list of adaptations has something for everyone. We’ve narrowed it down to 10 books that are must-reads before you sit down to watch the story on the big (or little) screen. Bonus: they’re all available on Kindle.

Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë The latest film adaptation of this classic novel landed in theatres on Valentine’s Day. In case the Gothic tale never popped up on your high school English syllabus, it’s worth noting that it’s not a typical romance—it’s traditionally classified as a tragedy. First published in 1847, the Wuthering Heights follows an obsessive, destructive relationship between Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw (played by Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie), exploring the dark side of love and lust. $20 on Amazon (was $24.95) $13.99 Kindle Edition

The Housemaid by Freida McFadden The film adaptation of this bestseller boasts Sydney Sweeney cast as Millie, a woman recently released from jail and living in her Nissan, who sees a chance to start over when she takes a job as a housemaid to wealthy couple Nina (Amanda Seyfried) and Andrew (Brandon Sklenar). Unfortunately, she soon learns that her new employers have some secrets of their own. See the twisty-turny psychological thriller in theatres now. $16.99 on Amazon (was $24.99) $8.99 Kindle Edition

Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid This gay sports romance features an enemies-to-lovers trope with rival pro hockey players who explore their secret relationship amidst fierce competition. The novel inspired the smash hit TV series that’s now streaming on Crave. And if you love this story, be sure to check out Reid’s Game Changers series for more steamy hockey romance novels. $17.99 on Amazon (was $23.99) $11.99 Kindle Edition

Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell The novel, published in 2020, is an imagining of William Shakespeare’s little-known family life. In it, his wife Agnes is a gifted herbalist with an almost supernatural ability to see the future. But when she is unable to save their 11-year-old son Hamnet from the plague, the crushing loss inspires Hamlet, one of the greatest plays of all time. The Golden Globe-winning and Oscar-nominated film stars Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley and is directed by Chloé Zhao. $20 on Amazon (was $23) $13.99 Kindle Edition

Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir The film adaptation of this sci-fi thriller follows an astronaut (played by Ryan Gosling) who wakes up on a tiny spacecraft with no memory of who he is or how he ended up millions of miles from home. Soon, he realizes he may be humanity’s last hope to stop an extinction-level event. The movie will be released in theaters in March. $21.08 on Amazon (was $29.99) $14.99 Kindle Edition

People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry Alex and Poppy are two unlikely friends who have taken one glorious vacation together every year for the past 10 summers. Until one ill-fated trip puts their friendship in jeopardy. Luckily, though, they get a second chance to figure out their feelings. The movie of the same name is now streaming on Netflix. If you’re a fan of Emily Henry, it’s worth noting that adaptations of four more of the rom-com queen’s books are already in various stages of development. $20.99 on Amazon (was $27.99) $13.99 Kindle Edition

Margo’s Got Money Troubles by Rufi Thorpe This tender and hilarious novel follows Margo, a college student who has an affair with her professor and soon finds herself a single young mom. Margo (played by Elle Fanning in the upcoming small screen adaptation) is broke and desperate and ends up turning to OnlyFans to support her daughter. Watch for the series premiere on Apple TV+ in April. $23.99 on Amazon $3.99 Kindle Edition

The Running Man by Stephen King This dystopian thriller was first published in 1982 under the pseudonym Richard Backman and adapted in 1987 as a film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. The latest film features Glen Powell as the game show contestant who must evade assassins hired to kill him and survive for 30 days to win the life-changing jackpot. The movie is available now on Paramount+ and Apple TV. $14.99 on Amazon (was $15.99) $9.99 Kindle Edition

Postmortem by Patricia Cornwell First published in 1990, Postmortem is considered a groundbreaking thriller that redefined the crime genre. In book one of what becomes a 29-book series, we meet Dr. Kay Scarpetta, the chief medical examiner in Richmond, Virginia, and one of the top pathologists in the United States. The first book finds her pulled into a chilling investigation that blends high-stakes forensics and psychological warfare, where she becomes a target. The Amazon Prime Video series adaptation, titled Scarpetta, stars Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis, and premieres in March. $9.99 on Amazon $9.99 Kindle Edition

Lucky by Marissa Stapley Tough and talented grifter Lucky Armstrong has just pulled off a million-dollar heist with her boyfriend—and discovered the lottery ticket she bought on a whim is worth millions. Unfortunately, she’s a wanted criminal, which means she can’t cash it. She’ll have to confront her past and learn what it means to be independent and honest, before her luck runs out. The Apple TV+ series adaptation of this Reese’s Book Club pick starring Anya Taylor-Joy doesn’t premiere until July (which gives you lots of time to read the book first!). $22 on Amazon $13.99 Kindle Edition

