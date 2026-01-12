Golden Globes 2026: The best jewellery looks for less

Send this page to someone via email

The Golden Globes red carpet didn’t hold back on the sparkle. From Teyana Taylor’s Tiffany & Co.-adorned “party in the back” dress to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s diamond-encrusted watch, these were the jewellery moments that stole the spotlight–plus how to get the look for less.

Teyana Taylor in Tiffany & Co.

Teyana Taylor took home the Best Supporting Actress award last night for her role in One Battle After Another–but the real showstopper? The Tiffany & Co. diamond-encrusted bow shimmering at the back of her look, which she made a point of revealing to the audience as she stepped up to accept her trophy.

Get the look:

Connor Storrie in Tiffany & Co.

Heated Rivalry fans were quick to gush over Connor Storrie’s appearance at last night’s Golden Globes–and we were just as taken by his perfectly understated statement jewels, especially the diamond drop brooch gleaming against his silky Saint Laurent lapel. Here’s hoping Storrie makes a stylish return at the 2026 Oscars.

Get the look:

Ariana Grande in Swarovski

Fresh off her Wicked: For Good press tour with co-worker-turned-bestie Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande sparkled in a stunning fallen-leaf tennis necklace by none other than Swarovski. She may not have taken home the Golden Globe for her role in the box-office hit, but she unquestionably won best neck candy of the night.

Get the look:

Hudson Williams in Bulgari

Yes, that’s right–Hudson Williams also hit the red carpet last night alongside castmate Connor Storrie for a mini Heated Rivalry reunion. From his gold Bulgari snake-wrap necklace to his subtle gold hoops, we loved every detail of the look, complete with a very dapper Giorgio Armani suit.

Get the look:

Kylie Jenner in Lorraine Schwartz

In support of boyfriend Timothée Chalamet’s nomination for Marty Supreme, Kylie Jenner stepped out at the Golden Globes in a glittering, custom sequin Ashi Studio curve-hugging gown, elevated by Lorraine Schwartz bling. Her look was finished with two diamond rings and cluster earrings boasting a dazzling 75 carats of diamonds.

Get the look:

Dwayne Johnson in Chopard

Always a style icon, Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson showed up to the event for his The Smashing Machine nomination in a diamond-encrusted Chopard timepiece we could not get our eyes off of. Aptly named “The Frozen Summit,” the watch is set with a jaw-dropping 29 carats of diamonds.

Get the look:

Zoë Kravitz in Jessica McCormack

One person whose style we wish we could emulate forever? Zoë Kravitz, who graced the carpet in a lingerie-inspired Saint Laurent gown, accessorized with simple Jessica McCormack four-carat diamond studs, bespoke diamond hair pins and stacked diamond eternity bands on her left hand.

Get the look:

Timothée Chalamet in Cartier

Golden Globe-winning actor Timothée Chalamet brought a subtle touch of glitz to the red carpet last night with an understated Cartier timepiece, bracelet and necklace and ring.

Get the look:

Julia Roberts in Swarovski

Perhaps the *sweetest* jewellery moment of the evening, actress Julia Roberts hit the red carpet in a bejewelled Swarovski strawberry necklace and matching ring, worn in celebration of her performance in After the Hunt.

Get the look:

