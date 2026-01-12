Golden Globes 2026: The best red carpet looks & how to recreate them

Send this page to someone via email

Sunday night’s star-studded Golden Globes ceremony delivered plenty of memorable moments–from Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s PDA-packed appearance to Nikki Glaser’s hilarious opening monologue. But the true show-stealer in our eyes? The gorgeous fashion moments, of course. Read on for how to recreate the best looks of the night for less.

Jennifer Lawrence

The Die My Love star wowed on the red carpet in a sheer, floral Givenchy gown, styled with a matching embroidered clutch and finished with a soft pink cape that tied the entire look together.

Teyana Taylor

The Golden Globe wasn’t the only win for Teyana Taylor last night–easily the best dressed of them all, the One Battle After Another actress stunned in Schiaparelli and Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Emma Stone

Always a favourite of ours during award season, Emma Stone shined bright in a golden yellow Louis Vuitton number that had us gushing over the Bugonia star once again.

Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney looked positively radiant in this red Balmain frock as she stepped out in support of husband George Clooney for his award-nominated role in Jay Kelly.

Selena Gomez

Is there anything Selena Gomez can’t pull off? The Only Murders in the Building actress leaned into Old Hollywood glamour in a Chanel ensemble we won’t be forgetting any time soon.

