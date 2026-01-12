SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Video link
Headline link
The Curator

Golden Globes 2026: The best red carpet looks & how to recreate them

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted January 12, 2026 5:00 am
2 min read
Golden Globes 2026 best dressed View image in full screen
Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence and Teyana Taylor at the Golden Globes 2026. Getty Images
Share

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Sunday night’s star-studded Golden Globes ceremony delivered plenty of memorable moments–from Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s PDA-packed appearance to Nikki Glaser’s hilarious opening monologue. But the true show-stealer in our eyes? The gorgeous fashion moments, of course. Read on for how to recreate the best looks of the night for less.

 

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence Golden Globes 2026 View image in full screen

The Die My Love star wowed on the red carpet in a sheer, floral Givenchy gown, styled with a matching embroidered clutch and finished with a soft pink cape that tied the entire look together.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Vintage Floral Embroidery Clutch
$37.99 on Amazon

 

Jennifer Lawrence Golden Globes dress 2026
ZW Collection Floral Print Dress
$51.60 at Zara (was $129)

 

Dream Pairs Women's Low Kitten Heels
$55.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor Golden Globes 2026 View image in full screen

The Golden Globe wasn’t the only win for Teyana Taylor last night–easily the best dressed of them all, the One Battle After Another actress stunned in Schiaparelli and Tiffany & Co. jewels.

 

Maybelline New York Expert Wear Eyeshadow in Night Sky
$7.96 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Teyana Taylor Golden Globes 2026 dress
Aritzia Babaton Audience Satin Halter Dress
$158 at Aritzia

 

PAVOI Tennis Bracelet
$25.45 on Amazon

 

You may also like:

Kintion Pocket Mirror – $13.99

Story continues below advertisement

TATCHA The Serum Stick – $64

Rhinestone Pointy Kitten Heels – $79.99

 

Emma Stone

Emma Stone Golden Globes 2026 View image in full screen

Always a favourite of ours during award season, Emma Stone shined bright in a golden yellow Louis Vuitton number that had us gushing over the Bugonia star once again.

 

Emma Stone Golden Globes 2026 outfit
Jeffrey Campbell Sweet-On-U Kitten Heels
$165 at Anthropologie
Story continues below advertisement

 

Emma Stone Golden Globes 2026 outfit
Spritz Silk Top
$148 at Reformation

 

OPI RapiDry Quick Dry Nail Polish in Quick Sand
$10.99 on Amazon (was $15.99)
More Recommendations

 

Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney Golden Globes 2026 dress View image in full screen

Amal Clooney looked positively radiant in this red Balmain frock as she stepped out in support of husband George Clooney for his award-nominated role in Jay Kelly.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Amal Clooney Golden Globes 2026 dress
Zirconias Pendant Earrings
$29.90 at RW&CO

 

Hammered Satin Twist Shoulder Dress
$84.99 at Banana Republic

 

Velvet Evening Bag
$20.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Golden Globes 2026 View image in full screen

Is there anything Selena Gomez can’t pull off? The Only Murders in the Building actress leaned into Old Hollywood glamour in a Chanel ensemble we won’t be forgetting any time soon.

 

Chandelle Feather Boa
$19.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Selena Gomez Golden Globes 2026 dress
Golden Buckle Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress
$69.95 at Simons

 

Selena Gomez Golden Globes 2026 dress
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Kind Words Lip Liner in Gifted
$22 at Sephora

 

You may also like:

Sacheu Lip Liner Stay-N – Peel Off Lip Stain – $18

Story continues below advertisement

L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion – $17.96

Flat Foundation Brush – $10.99

More from The Curator
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
