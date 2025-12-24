Best Boxing Week fashion deals: Save big on clothes & accessories

Send this page to someone via email

Here at The Curator, we never get tired of a good sale—especially when it’s Boxing Week. After an already legendary Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we didn’t think our shopping carts could handle more… but then the 2025 Boxing Week clothing deals dropped. From Aritzia’s chic pieces to The North Face’s cozy staples and Gap Canada’s wardrobe essentials, the discounts are too good to ignore. Needless to say, our carts are full—and we’re not even mad about it. Grab these deals before they vanish!

Heritage Knit Merino Wool 1/4 Zip Sweater If you don’t have a versatile sweater that works at the office and on weekends, this grey option from Aritzia is perfect—made from 100% extra-fine merino wool with a classic cable-knit design and subtle decorative accents. $100.80 at Aritzia (was $168)

The Only Coat - Soft Wool Cashmere It’s prime time to snag a deal on a warm winter coat, and this one from Aritzia features Italian soft wool-cashmere designed for luxury, crafted from plush, naturally insulating fabrics sourced from a top Italian mill. $298.50 at Aritzia (was $398)

Standout Blazer - Precision Wool The Babaton Standout Blazer is a slim-fit, hourglass blazer crafted from soft-brushed virgin wool and cashmere flannel, combining cozy comfort with a sharp, tailored look. Fully lined with a notched lapel and single-breasted design, it’s made from premium Italian-milled wool. $148.80 at Aritzia (was $248)

Zermatt Merino Wool Beanie Complete with soft, extra-fine merino wool and plush faux fur trim, the Wilfred Zermatt Merino Wool Beanie is the kind of beanie that instantly elevates any outfit. Available in timeless shades like black, natural beige, Saville, and rich mocha. $62.40 at Aritzia (was $78)

Levi's Men's 514 Straight Fit Jean If you’re looking for a classic fit that never goes out of style, these Levi’s Men’s 514 Straight Fit Jeans deliver a straight-leg silhouette with comfortable stretch, regular room through the thigh, and a below-the-waist fit—now an even better buy with the limited-time discount. $53.3 on Amazon (was $89.95)

Levi's Womens Classic Bootcut Jeans You can’t go wrong with a bootcut jean, and these Levi jeans are the kind of staple editors swear by—clean, flattering, and always wearable. Features a mid-rise fit and subtle stretch. $52.8 on Amazon (was $63.96)

Brushed Softstreme Half Zip A warm winter essential with an elevated feel, Lululemon’s Brushed Softstreme Half Zip is perfect for layering on chilly days. Comfy yet still put together, this zip-up will be your new everyday go-to. $89 at Lululemon (was $148)

Columbia Men's Labyrinth Loop II Hooded Jacket this Columbia jacket keeps you warm without feeling bulky thanks to its omni-heat reflective lining and insulation. it also handles light rain and stains with omni-shield, and has handy features like zippered pockets, a cozy chin guard, and an adjustable hem to keep out the chill. $153.99 on Amazon (was $219.99)

The North Face Women's Osito Etip Glove whether you’re shoveling snow or handling an icy-cold steering wheel, these gloves from The North Face keep your hands insulated, water-repellent, and touchscreen ready. $31.32 on Amazon (was $40.02)

UGG womens 1016222 Classic Mini It’s almost impossible to resist a boot that makes your feet feel like they’re being given a warm hug all day long. These UGG slippers do exactly that while completing your comfy winter ensembles. Buy on Amazon

GapFit Reversible Sherpa Jacket What could be better than a cozy sherpa jacket to tie you over this Boxing Day season? This super soft reversible option from the Gap is a relaxed, water-repellent, and completely on-trend fit. $79.00 at Gap Canada (was $158.00)

Oak and Fort Oversized Wool-Blend Double-Breasted Coat Make a statement in this oversized wool-blend double-breasted coat from Canadian brand Oak & Fort, where classic tailoring meets modern ease, complete with notched lapels, roomy pockets, and a luxuriously lined interior. $159.60 at Oak and Fort (was $228.00)

The North Face Men's Storm Strike III Waterproof Insulated Hiking Shoe These durable hiking shoes from The North Face are perfect for tackling winter trails, with waterproof durability, warm synthetic insulation, and a rugged rubber outsole that handles snow, mud, and rain. designed for comfort and support, they’re a reliable choice for any outdoor adventure or everyday winter wear. $129.49 on Amazon (was $184.99)

