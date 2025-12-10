Last-minute Amazon gift ideas for kids: from toddlers to teens

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether you’re a parent running low on ideas and looking for inspiration, or scrambling for a last-minute gift for a niece or nephew, we’ve got you. These top picks hit every age group and price point. Want to guarantee it arrives at your doorstep before the holidays? Get free two-day shipping on eligible items with an Amazon Prime subscription in eligible postal codes.

12-24 months

MEGA BLOKS First Builders A classic for a reason. This 80-piece MEGA BLOKS set is perfect for little hands learning to stack, build, and knock everything down again. Blocks boost fine motor skills and imagination, and everything stores neatly in the bag when playtime’s done. $19.97 on Amazon (was $22.97) $19.97 at Walmart

Toddler Wooden Kitchen A toddler favourite, this wooden kitchen playset comes with lights, sounds, and all the essentials—oven, stove, sink, and microwave. Aspiring chefs can sauté, season, and scribble on the chalkboard menu, making hours of imaginative play feel just like the real thing. $89.99 on Amazon

VTech Sit-to-Stand Learning Walker Perfect for sitters, crawlers, and new walkers, this activity walker offers sturdy support and will let your little one explore on the go. The removable panel lights up, plays music and strengthens fine motor skills, while adjustable wheels help build confidence through those exciting first steps. $52.93 on Amazon

2-4 years

Play-Doh Smoothies Blender This Play-Doh smoothie blender lets kids dream up the wildest creations—pink whipped cream, blue broccoli, you name it! They can press, swirl and decorate their masterpieces, making it a fun, creative pick for preschoolers who love hands-on play. $14.99 on Amazon

Kids Bean Bag Chair This cozy corded-fabric bean bag is a great spot for kids to curl up with a book, watch a show, or just relax. The shredded foam filling molds comfortably to their shape, and the side pocket is great for keeping their favourite books. $96.99 on Amazon

Crayola Color Wonder Magic Light Brush A bestseller for a reason, this Crayola paint set is a hit with parents and little artists. The light-up brush magically shows each colour, and the mess-free paints only appear on Color Wonder paper—never on walls, clothes, or skin. With rave reviews, it’s a perfect gift for blossoming artists. $27.29 on Amazon (was $34.99)

5-7 years

LeapFrog LeapReader If you have an eager reader on your hands, this 10-book LeapReader set helps kids build skills at their own pace. They can tap words to hear them read, sounded out or spelled, and play phonics games that reinforce learning. A great tool for building early confidence. $69.97 on Amazon

Hot Wheels Ultimate Dragon Transponder A dragon that eats cars? Yes, please. This Hot Wheels hauler lets kids battle, launch and store 20+ vehicles, plus the detachable mini dragon becomes its own racetrack. A guaranteed holiday hit. $74.67 on Amazon

Montessori Kitchen Tools Not a typical “toy,” but this kitchen set is a favourite. It gives kids independence in the kitchen and lets them help with meal prep — a total win-win. With safe, kid-friendly tools, little chefs can chop, slice and create beside you. $25.99 on Amazon

Shuttle Art 88 Colors Dual Tip A dream set for young artists! These dual-tip markers feature a crisp fine tip for details and a chisel tip for bold strokes. Smooth-blending ink, colour-coded caps and a clever stand-up storage box make sketching and organizing fun. $42.99 on Amazon (was $52.99)

8-11 years

LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Flatbed Truck LEGO Creator is like three LEGO sets in one: a truck and helicopter, a plane and fuel truck, or a hot rod and SUV. Movable pieces add tons of play value and make this a great gift for builders. $19.16 on Amazon (was $24.99)

National Geographic Kids Magic Set This National Geographic magic kit lets kids make objects disappear, levitate and reappear while learning the science behind illusions. With video tutorials and classic magician props, it’s a great gift for performers. $34.99 on Amazon

The Nancy Drew and the Clue Collection Your little sleuth will love this classic Nancy Drew boxed set. This collection features the first five chapter books, from sleepover mix-ups to icy cold clues. A great pick for young readers who love solving a good whodunit. $47.99 on Amazon

Dog Man: The Supa Buddies Mega Collection This will keep Dog Man fans busy over the holidays! This supa-deluxe box set includes the first ten books in Dav Pilkey’s worldwide bestselling series—packed with laughs, heart, and heroic chaos. A perfect pick if you’re hoping to get your kids reading and engaged. $152.98 on Amazon (was $169.9)

12-14 years

FUJIFILM INSTAX Mini 12 The INSTAX MINI 12 Gift Set is sure to impress your hard-to-impress teen who loves documenting everything. Instant prints, a selfie mirror, Close-up mode, and a cute case make it easy to snap, share, and decorate their space. $129.99 on Amazon

National Geographic Chemistry Set With 20 chemistry experiments — fizzy reactions, glowing worms, colour-changing magic — this National Geographic kit turns the kitchen table into a lab. A fun, hands-on way to spark curiosity and STEM confidence. $44.99 on Amazon

Nail Art Kit Bring the nail salon home and get creative. This DIY nail art kit includes polish, glitter, gems and a mini dryer, making it ideal for experimenting with new styles or inviting friends over for a slumber party makeover session. $29.99 on Amazon

Catan: Family Edition Get the whole family involved with this easy-to-learn Catan Family Edition. Collect resources, build roads and settlements, and out-trade your rivals as you race for victory. With a reversible board and quick setup, it’s endless strategy and fun for all ages. $35.98 on Amazon

Big kids (teens)

Magic Eight Ball Teens love a good nostalgic gift. The Magic 8 Ball has been delivering yes-or-no wisdom since the ’50s — just ask a question, flip, and your answer awaits. “Will I have homework next semester?” Spoiler alert: yes. $22.97 on Amazon

LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet LEGO flower bouquets are all the rage with teens right now—building them, arranging them, and decorating their rooms with them. This 15-stem Mixed Flower Bouquet set includes roses, snapdragons, poppies, daisies and more. With 756 pieces, it’s a creative project that becomes a display-worthy bouquet that never wilts. $69.99 on Amazon (was $79.99)

Vanity with Bulb Lights Another big obsession this year? Vanities with those retro, old-school bulb lights. With three LED lighting modes and tons of storage, it’s the perfect get-ready spot. Teens love that it doubles as a desk— a stylish, functional upgrade for any bedroom makeover. $275.78 on Amazon

Beats Solo 4 Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones Over-the-ear headphones are on a lot of wishlists this year, and this Beats pair checks every box. With powerful, custom-tuned sound and an ultralight fit, they’re built for all-day listening. Up to 50 hours of battery life and easy pairing on both iOS and Android make them an excellent gift for music lovers and gamers. $159.94 on Amazon (was $189.99)

