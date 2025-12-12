Send this page to someone via email

Pressed for time but still want to leave a lasting impression? These thoughtful last-minute thank you gifts from Salt & Stone, Simons, and more are your go-to. Chic, stylish, and carefully curated, they turn a simple gesture into something memorable. From luxe skincare to elegant home treats, these picks prove that even on a tight schedule, thoughtful gifting can feel utterly glamorous.

Yankee Candle Scented Candle There’s no better way to show gratitude than with a high-quality candle. Yankee’s Red Apple Wreath is an opulent 22-ounce jar exuding the festive warmth of apple, cinnamon, and maple, delivering hours of luxurious ambiance. $57.91 on Amazon

Thoughtfully Gourmet Hot Chocolate Indulge their sweet tooth with this gourmet cocoa variety pack, featuring nine delightful flavours like Chocolate Cherry and Snickerdoodle. $24.99 on Amazon

Salt & Stone Deluxe Body Duo Delight their senses with this luxurious santal and vetiver body wash and lotion set. Packed with skin-nourishing ingredients like niacinamide and vitamin C, it’s perfect for homeowners—and lucky guests. $114 at Salt & Stone

Acacia Wood Charcuterie Board This elegant Acacia wood charcuterie board is a thoughtful holiday gift for hosts with an appreciation for charcuterie. It’s perfect for serving festive treats and adding charm to any gathering. $28.99 on Amazon

Speckled Serving Dish This speckled serving dish from Simons is a charming gift with its rounded, irregular shape and scalloped edges that celebrate the beauty of imperfection. Made from mottled porcelain with a matte finish. $30.00 at Simons

16 Oz Can Glass Show your appreciation with the Chaos Coordinator 16oz Can Glass—a witty, stylish tumbler that reminds her she’s the ultimate boss, teacher, or multitasking queen. $19.99 on Amazon

Thank You Cards with Envelopes Don’t forget the thank-you card—this elegant bulk pack of 30 white cards with matching envelopes and stickers lets you add a personal, heartfelt touch to any gift or occasion. $13.99 on Amazon

Mackenzie-Childs Enamel Serving Bowl This charming MacKenzie-Childs enamel serving bowl will add character to any host’s countertop. Whether serving salad or displaying fresh fruit, its hand-glazed black-and-white design makes it a stylish focal point. $79 on Amazon

White Marble Coaster Set Neatly nestle them in their chic gold holder when not in use—because even your coasters deserve a little VIP treatment. $16.75 on Amazon

17 Flowers in a Luxury Suede Box If your giftee loves beautiful roses (and really, who doesn’t?), delight them with 17 preserved blooms that never wilt, perfectly arranged in a luxe suede box. $58.47 on Amazon (was $64.97)

