The Curator

Thoughtful last-minute thank you gifts that truly impress

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted December 12, 2025 7:00 am
1 min read
Pressed for time but still want to leave a lasting impression? These thoughtful last-minute thank you gifts from Salt & Stone, Simons, and more are your go-to. View image in full screen
Pressed for time but still want to leave a lasting impression? These thoughtful last-minute thank you gifts from Salt & Stone, Simons, and more are your go-to.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Pressed for time but still want to leave a lasting impression? These thoughtful last-minute thank you gifts from Salt & Stone, Simons, and more are your go-to. Chic, stylish, and carefully curated, they turn a simple gesture into something memorable. From luxe skincare to elegant home treats, these picks prove that even on a tight schedule, thoughtful gifting can feel utterly glamorous.

 

Yankee Candle Scented Candle
There’s no better way to show gratitude than with a high-quality candle. Yankee’s Red Apple Wreath is an opulent 22-ounce jar exuding the festive warmth of apple, cinnamon, and maple, delivering hours of luxurious ambiance.
$57.91 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Thoughtfully Gourmet Hot Chocolate
Indulge their sweet tooth with this gourmet cocoa variety pack, featuring nine delightful flavours like Chocolate Cherry and Snickerdoodle.
$24.99 on Amazon

 

Salt & Stone Body Duo Gifts for Hosts
Salt & Stone Deluxe Body Duo
Delight their senses with this luxurious santal and vetiver body wash and lotion set. Packed with skin-nourishing ingredients like niacinamide and vitamin C, it’s perfect for homeowners—and lucky guests.
$114 at Salt & Stone

 

Acacia Wood Charcuterie Board
This elegant Acacia wood charcuterie board is a thoughtful holiday gift for hosts with an appreciation for charcuterie. It’s perfect for serving festive treats and adding charm to any gathering.
$28.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Speckled Serving Dish
This speckled serving dish from Simons is a charming gift with its rounded, irregular shape and scalloped edges that celebrate the beauty of imperfection. Made from mottled porcelain with a matte finish.
$30.00 at Simons

You may also like:

Porcelain Fluted Mugs – $35.99

Rattan Round Place Mats – $49.99

Stanley Quencher H2.0 Insulated Tumbler – $59

Shark Handheld Vacuum – $92.99

 

16 Oz Can Glass
Show your appreciation with the Chaos Coordinator 16oz Can Glass—a witty, stylish tumbler that reminds her she’s the ultimate boss, teacher, or multitasking queen.
$19.99 on Amazon
More Recommendations
Story continues below advertisement

 

Thank You Cards with Envelopes
Don’t forget the thank-you card—this elegant bulk pack of 30 white cards with matching envelopes and stickers lets you add a personal, heartfelt touch to any gift or occasion.
$13.99 on Amazon

 

Mackenzie-Childs Enamel Serving Bowl
This charming MacKenzie-Childs enamel serving bowl will add character to any host’s countertop. Whether serving salad or displaying fresh fruit, its hand-glazed black-and-white design makes it a stylish focal point.
$79 on Amazon

 

White Marble Coaster Set
Neatly nestle them in their chic gold holder when not in use—because even your coasters deserve a little VIP treatment.
$16.75 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

17 Flowers in a Luxury Suede Box
If your giftee loves beautiful roses (and really, who doesn’t?), delight them with 17 preserved blooms that never wilt, perfectly arranged in a luxe suede box.
$58.47 on Amazon (was $64.97)

You may also like:

Absorbent Sink Vanity Tray – $13.99

Muso Wood Acacia Salad Servers – $19.99

Sharpal Kitchen Chef Knife Sharpener – $21.99

Pillow Slippers for Women and Men – $39.99

Keurig Milk Frother – $49.99

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

