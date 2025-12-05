The ultimate guide to stress-free hosting for the holidays

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hosting this season doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. Whether you’ve decided to host last minute, or are opting for a no-fuss, low-key holiday with your nearest and dearest, these holiday hosting hacks offer a stress-free, how-to guide for pulling off a memorable holiday dinner with minimal effort. From quick prep tricks to simple decor wins, here’s how to stay calm, organized, and actually enjoy celebrating with your guests.

Tip 1: Keep the menu short, intentional with foolproof-yet-delicious recipes

A few great dishes are better than a sprawling buffet. Less cooking means less stress. You can plan ahead and aim to prep in advance (ideally the day before) if you have the bandwidth. Chop veggies, make sauces, bake desserts, or assemble casseroles a day or two before guests arrive. For an even easier hack, lean on HelloFresh to do that legwork for you.

Story continues below advertisement

Holiday Bundles HelloFresh is bringing back its popular Holiday Bundles, featuring 6 delicious recipes, including a main, sides, and dessert – perfect for hosting your gathering. The thoughtfully-packed bundles deliver straight to your door to 95 per cent of the Canadian population and include easy how-to recipes and pre-measured ingredients from a selection of tasty options. They cut shopping, planning (and yes, stress), making holiday cooking faster and foolproof. $149.99-$174.99

Past years have included offerings such as the Classic Turkey Holiday Box or the Gourmet Beef Striploin Roast Holiday Box (both serving 6 or 10 people).

Additionally, if you’re serving fewer than six people, you can also choose from their festive menu items.

Classic Roasted Turkey Dinner with Cranberry Spread and Gravy

One-Pan Ground Turkey Stuffing Bowls with Cranberry Sauce

Tenderloin Steaks with Easy Scalloped Potatoes with Herby Mushrooms and Brussels Sprouts

Squash Ravioli and Creamy Mushroom Sauce with Spinach and Parmesan

Creamy Mixed Mushroom Risotto with Bacon and Fried Sage Leaves

Rosemary-Pecan Crusted Salmon with Bacon-Wrapped Green Beans and Butternut-Potato Mash

Fig-Maple Chicken with Broccoli and Garlicky Roasted Potatoes

Story continues below advertisement

And there are even kid-approved menu options:

Frosty the Mashed Potato Snowman with Meatballs and Glazed Veggies and Cranberry-Spiked Gravy

Snowman Shepherd’s Pie with Peas and Corn

Simply go on the HelloFresh website, select your preferred menu options options, sign up and go from there.

Tip 2: Set up a self-serve drink station

Set up a bar cart, beverage tub, pre-mixed large-batch drink or warm beverage corner for hot cocoa, coffee, tea or even mulled wine, so guests can help themselves and you’re not playing bartender the whole night.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Porcelain Fluted Mugs – $35.99

Rattan Round Place Mats – $49.99

Stanley Quencher H2.0 Insulated Tumbler – $59

Shark Handheld Vacuum – $92.99

Tip 3: Use disposable or easy-clean serveware

Elegant-looking compostable plates, or oven-to-table bakeware, save major cleanup time. For compostable plates we like this bamboo option from Amazon or this palm leaf set.

Tip 4: Go to oven-to-table bakeware (like ceramic or glass casserole dishes)

With fewer dishes comes easier clean-up. For simple, oven-to-table bakeware, we like this Staub option in classic white or blue.

Story continues below advertisement

Tip 5: Delegate one or two tasks to each guest

Ask a guest to bring a dessert, a bottle of wine, or help with music or clean-up. People love to contribute in meaningful ways. Set up an easy-to-identify waste section for seamless cleanup. We love this divided, large-capacity trash can. Not only is it adjustable (you can either use a single large trash bag or divide it into two compartments for easier sorting (bonus: it’s Canadian-made and designed to withstand the outdoors, so you can repurpose it for summertime hosting as well).

Story continues below advertisement

Tip 6: Focus on the vibe not perfection

Sure, candles, background music and warm lighting go a long way. But your guests ultimately care more about the vibe than perfect plating. Remembering that the holidays are meant as an opportunity to connect and ideally help us recharge can remove some of the pressure. If easy holiday hosting for you means a smaller number of guests to host, then do that. If it means dressing casually, do that. And if it means simple, easy-to-prep holiday decor, do that. And you don’t have to go all out. Focusing on a few key areas, like the table, to place decor can go a long way.

We like this table runner from Walmart or this tablecloth from Simons.

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Absorbent Sink Vanity Tray – $13.99

Muso Wood Acacia Salad Servers – $19.99

Sharpal Kitchen Chef Knife Sharpener – $21.99

Pillow Slippers for Women and Men – $39.99

Keurig Milk Frother – $49.99