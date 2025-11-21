Amazon home finds that look expensive but cost under $100

Send this page to someone via email

From luxe bedding that feels soft to the touch, to high-quality golden lighting, I have to admit – here at The Curator, we’re known for having champagne taste. We love the high-end , but we don’t always love the high-end prices. That’s why we’ve rounded up these gorgeous home finds that are all under $100. Pinch me! Whether you’re upgrading or renovating, these Amazon picks look expensive (while staying firmly within budget!). Read on to shop and save.

Night Stand Every bougie bedroom needs a trusty night stand to house all the essentials. Whether it’s for your current favourite read, or as a place to rest your nighttime tea, this black piece with gold accents is modern, durable and easy for anyone to assemble. $79.96 on Amazon

Vanity Stool Chair Made from soft faux fur, this vanity stool is a versatile little piece with handy storage. It flawlessly blends into any modern home decor. $77.18 on Amazon

12 Piece Plates and Bowls Set Every home-lover needs a set of stunning plates and bowls for dinner parties and festive feasts, and none of your guests will believe this dinnerware is under $100. Made from dishwasher safe and scratch-resistant materials. $96.99 on Amazon

Table Lamps Set It’s hard not to swoon at the sight of these chic modern table lamps—where sleek copper meets elegance, touch-controlled glow meets easy USB charging, and every detail is designed to illuminate your space. $100.99 on Amazon

Mellanni King Size Sheet Set Nothing looks and feels more luxe than a set of high-quality sheets. Snag this affordable find that’s crafted from double-brushed microfiber for an ultra-soft feel. $78.14 on Amazon

Vintage Arched Mirror There’s something about a vintage gold mirror that truly takes a room up a notch. This sophisticated statement piece was made to turn heads (while still being within budget!). $98.99 on Amazon

Abstract Wall Art If your walls are in need of some artistry, this abstract painting will brighten up any room and might just become the striking focal point you’ve been searching for. $80.91 on Amazon (was $85.41)

Overmont Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven Perfect for slow-cooked meals or elegant table presentation, this glossy red cast iron dutch oven can cook almost anything—soups, stews, braises, roasts, breads, casseroles, fried foods, sauces, and even desserts. $71.99 on Amazon (was $89.99)

T-fal Infrared Air Fryer Don’t forget one of my favourite kitchen appliances! With this infrared air fryer, you can whip up perfectly crispy fries, juicy roasted chicken, golden-brown baked goods, toasted sandwiches, and even quick reheats—all faster, healthier, and with restaurant-quality results. Don’t mind if I do! $89.99 on Amazon (was $123.49)

