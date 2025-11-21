Amazon home finds that look expensive but cost under $100

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
From luxe bedding that feels soft to the touch, to high-quality golden lighting, I have to admit – here at The Curator, we’re known for having champagne taste. We love the high-end , but we don’t always love the high-end prices. That’s why we’ve rounded up these gorgeous home finds that are all under $100. Pinch me! Whether you’re upgrading or renovating, these Amazon picks look expensive (while staying firmly within budget!). Read on to shop and save.
Every bougie bedroom needs a trusty night stand to house all the essentials. Whether it’s for your current favourite read, or as a place to rest your nighttime tea, this black piece with gold accents is modern, durable and easy for anyone to assemble.
Every home-lover needs a set of stunning plates and bowls for dinner parties and festive feasts, and none of your guests will believe this dinnerware is under $100. Made from dishwasher safe and scratch-resistant materials.
It’s hard not to swoon at the sight of these chic modern table lamps—where sleek copper meets elegance, touch-controlled glow meets easy USB charging, and every detail is designed to illuminate your space.
Perfect for slow-cooked meals or elegant table presentation, this glossy red cast iron dutch oven can cook almost anything—soups, stews, braises, roasts, breads, casseroles, fried foods, sauces, and even desserts.
Don’t forget one of my favourite kitchen appliances! With this infrared air fryer, you can whip up perfectly crispy fries, juicy roasted chicken, golden-brown baked goods, toasted sandwiches, and even quick reheats—all faster, healthier, and with restaurant-quality results. Don’t mind if I do!
