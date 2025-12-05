Holiday hosting 101: How to prep for guests in just 15 minutes

Send this page to someone via email

There’s nothing like the sudden jolt of the “We’re in the neighborhood!” text to turn even the calmest person into a speed-cleaning ninja. But here’s the secret every seasoned host knows: your guests only see a few key areas of your home. If you spend your precious minutes on the entryway, living room, guest bathroom, and a quick whole-home reset, you can make your space feel warm, polished, and intentionally put together—no deep cleaning required. Here’s your expert-backed 15-minute routine, complete with the products and tools that help make it effortless.

Reset the Entryway (2 minutes)

Your entryway is the handshake of your home—warm, tidy, and welcoming. Creating quick visual order here is one of the biggest impact moves you can make.

Command Large Hook Value Pack Start by shaking out the doormat and tidying what’s visible. If outerwear tends to pile up when guests come by, pop in a few temporary hooks. $11.48 on Amazon

Coat Rack with 12 Hooks Or set out a simple coat stand so jackets and bags look intentionally placed instead of abandoned and so that your guests have a place to pop their outerwear when they arrive. $49.77 on Amazon

Kingrol 3 Pack Boot Trays Winter hosting tip: place a boot tray with a raised lip at the door to catch snow and slush. It keeps the mess contained and instantly makes the space feel more organized. $39.99 on Amazon

ESNA HOME Luxury Scented Candle Finish the entryway by lighting a warm, subtle candle—because nothing says “we’ve been expecting you” like a beautiful scent drifting through the front door. $42 on Amazon

Tidy the Living Room (5 minutes)

The living room is where guests settle, snack, and chat, so a quick refresh has a huge payoff.

Large Cotton Rope Basket Your first step: the one-minute clutter sweep. Grab a beautiful woven basket and toss in anything that’s out of place—mail, toys, chargers, half-finished crafts… whatever is lingering. If you want to disguise your “temporary stash,” drape a throw across the top for an effortless, styled look (life hack!). Just don’t forget to clear it out after they leave. $44.99 on Amazon

Christmas Basket For an extra festive touch, a seasonal basket works beautifully. $25.99 on Amazon

Next, fluff your pillows and refold your throws. These tiny styling touches create instant visual calm.

Folex Carpet Spot Remover If you spot any mysterious stains (and there are always mysterious stains), treat them right away with this spot remover—a true lifesaver for upholstery and area rugs. One bottle will last a long time and you’ll find many uses for it – promise! $25.89 on Amazon

Finish by passing a lint roller or handheld vacuum over your sofa and main traffic areas for a final fresh, soft, guest-ready feel.

Elevate the Guest Bathroom (5 minutes)

This little room gets more attention from guests than we think, so making it clean, fresh, and elevated is key.

Disposable Hand Towels Swap your hand towel for disposable guest towels. They look crisp and hotel-level, and—bonus—they’re more hygienic during cold and flu season. Make sure your trash can is emptied. $19.99 on Amazon

Craft & Kin Christmas Reed Diffuser Next, add a subtle, sophisticated scent with a reed diffuser. Bathroom scent matters a lot more than we think, and it instantly makes the space feel more expensive. $42.99 on Amazon (was $47.99)

Essential Oil Diffuser Or opt for an essential oil diffuser, like this chic fluted option. $21.99 on Amazon

Toilet Plunger and Brush with Holder Make sure surfaces are wiped down and leave your bowl brush and plunger visible (but discreet) by choosing a modern, minimalist design. Your guests will silently thank you. $19.99 on Amazon

The Final 3-Minute Home Reset (3 minutes)

This is the part that makes your whole home feel intentionally cozy, even if you only touched three rooms.

Govee Smart Light Bulbs Start by setting the mood with warm lighting. If you have smart bulbs, dim to a soft amber tone to instantly add warmth and hide any imperfections. $49.99 on Amazon

Govee RGBIC Smart Corner Floor Lamp Or opt for a gradient lamp like this Govee RGBIC Smart Corner Floor Lamp, complete with millions of colour scene modes. $109.99 on Amazon

Hanobe Candle Holder Tray Decor Style a quick “coffee table moment” by placing a small tray with a candle, a match striker, and a sprig of greenery. It takes seconds but immediately elevates the room. $23.99 on Amazon

4oz Small Size Glass Cloche Jar This sleek match jar features a removable striker strip—just peel it off when it wears down and swap in a fresh one. $18.13 on Amazon (was $19.36)

And finally, turn on soft background music. A little ambient holiday jazz or a cozy acoustic playlist does more to create warmth than any amount of deep scrubbing ever could.

Final thought

You don’t need a spotless house to be an incredible host.

You just need a thoughtful, high-impact routine, a few smart tools, and the confidence to prioritize what really matters: making people feel welcome.