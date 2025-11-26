Winter 2025 fashion trends you need to know

Send this page to someone via email

Winter fashion is serving major treats this season–from knee-high boots and cozy faux fur coats and to animal print galore. Whether you’re refreshing your outerwear or on the hunt for the perfect holiday accessory, these are the winter fashion trends you’ll be styling straight into the new year, featuring favourites from Aritzia, Zara, Mejuri and beyond.

Supersized shoulders

Power dressing gets a winter refresh with exaggerated shoulders and sharp, architectural silhouettes. Designers leaned into sculptural tailoring this season, delivering blazers and jackets that instantly elevate even the simplest base layers. It’s giving “boss energy” and we’re absolutely here for it.

Winter wild

This season, take your pick of the animal kingdom–from snake to leopard print and beyond, it’s time to rule the style jungle, your way. With neutral palettes and clean, modern silhouettes, exotic textures feel surprisingly wearable this season–just enough to add intrigue to any look.

Faux fur realness

Texture takes centre stage this season, with faux fur emerging as winter’s chicest outerwear trend. From cropped jackets to oversized fits, these statement pieces are a nod to the free-spirited fashion of the ’70s–when the real deal reigned supreme. Get ready to channel your inner Boheme with styles that layer over everything from silky slip dresses to cozy knitwear.

Sky-high boots

Boot season is back with a vengeance–and it’s all about the thigh-high. Seen stomping down the runways in sleek leathers, soft suedes and fold-over silhouettes, these boots pack major drama. Pair them with mini hemlines, oversized knits or a longline coat for a legs-for-days moment.

Bejewelled, baby!

This season’s palette is saturated with colour. Deep emerald, sapphire blue, amethyst and ruby red dominated the runways, offering a bold departure from neutral tones. Whether it’s a satin slip skirt or a statement accessory, jewel tones instantly add a touch of opulence to any outfit.

