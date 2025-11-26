SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

Winter 2025 fashion trends you need to know

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted November 26, 2025 8:00 pm
2 min read
winter fashion trends 2025 View image in full screen
From knee-high boots and faux fur to animal prints, winter classics get a fresh twist. Ahead, five trends to embrace for a runway-ready season featuring Aritzia, Zara and more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Winter fashion is serving major treats this season–from knee-high boots and cozy faux fur coats and to animal print galore. Whether you’re refreshing your outerwear or on the hunt for the perfect holiday accessory, these are the winter fashion trends you’ll be styling straight into the new year, featuring favourites from Aritzia, Zara, Mejuri and beyond.

 

Supersized shoulders

Power dressing gets a winter refresh with exaggerated shoulders and sharp, architectural silhouettes. Designers leaned into sculptural tailoring this season, delivering blazers and jackets that instantly elevate even the simplest base layers. It’s giving “boss energy” and we’re absolutely here for it.

Story continues below advertisement

 

winter fashion trends 2025
Long Oversize Blazer 50th Anniversary
$179 at Zara

 

winter fashion trends 2025
Babaton Standout Blazer
$223.20 at Aritzia (was $248)

 

winter fashion trends 2025
Alden Short Trench Jacket
$210 at Meshki (was $300)
Story continues below advertisement

 

 

Winter wild

This season, take your pick of the animal kingdom–from snake to leopard print and beyond, it’s time to rule the style jungle, your way. With neutral palettes and clean, modern silhouettes, exotic textures feel surprisingly wearable this season–just enough to add intrigue to any look.

 

winter fashion trends
Smallharperr Bag
$128 at Aldo
Story continues below advertisement

 

Long-Sleeve Cardigan With Animal Print
$99.90 at RW&CO

 

Castamere High Heel Snakeskin Ankle Boots
$89.9 on Amazon

 

 

Faux fur realness

Texture takes centre stage this season, with faux fur emerging as winter’s chicest outerwear trend. From cropped jackets to oversized fits, these statement pieces are a nod to the free-spirited fashion of the ’70s–when the real deal reigned supreme. Get ready to channel your inner Boheme with styles that layer over everything from silky slip dresses to cozy knitwear.

Story continues below advertisement

 

winter fashion trends
Chamonix Coat
$223.20 at Aritzia (was $248)

 

winter fashion trends
Nora Faux-Fur Jacket
$895 at Simons

 

winter fashion trends
Short Faux Fur Animal Print Coat
$109.00 at Zara (was $199.00)
Story continues below advertisement

 

 

Sky-high boots

More Recommendations

Boot season is back with a vengeance–and it’s all about the thigh-high. Seen stomping down the runways in sleek leathers, soft suedes and fold-over silhouettes, these boots pack major drama. Pair them with mini hemlines, oversized knits or a longline coat for a legs-for-days moment.

 

winter fashion trends 2025
Selora Boots
$164.98 at Aldo (was $252)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Vaslemuse Fold Over Knee High Boots
$99.99 on Amazon

 

Kitten Heel Tall Boot
$279 at Coach

 

 

Bejewelled, baby!

This season’s palette is saturated with colour. Deep emerald, sapphire blue, amethyst and ruby red dominated the runways, offering a bold departure from neutral tones. Whether it’s a satin slip skirt or a statement accessory, jewel tones instantly add a touch of opulence to any outfit.

Story continues below advertisement

 

winter fashion trends 2025
Jude Pinky Signet Ring
$698 at Mejuri

 

winter fashion trends 2025
Jewel-toned Slip Skirt
$25.99 on Amazon

 

winter fashion trends 2025
Elena Shoulder Bag
$373.50 at Reformation (was $498)
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Essie Nail Polish in Bordeaux – $9.86

Women’s Flannel Plaid Shirt – $60.99

Dream Pairs Women’s Chelsea Ankle Boots – $65.99

Slouchy Suede Shoulder Bag – $15.08

PrettyGarden Women Fall Oversized Sweater – $54.99

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices