Top 10 Mejuri pieces every woman needs in 2025

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted October 29, 2025 9:00 pm
1 min read
Ready, set, sparkle. View image in full screen
Ready, set, sparkle.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you’ve had your eye on Mejuri’s signature stackables, consider this your cue to explore the brand’s best. We’ve curated ten timeless pieces that every woman should have in her rotation–just in time for the holidays, when a little sparkle (for yourself or someone you love) feels especially right.

 

Mejuri Puffy Charlotte Hoops
Puffy Charlotte Hoops
An elevated everyday earring, these puffy hoops feature fluid, organic curves that perfectly hug your earlobes, adding an artistic edge to your jewellery rotation.
$128 at Mejuri
Story continues below advertisement

 

Mejuri Pave Diamond Bar Bracelet
Pave Diamond Bar Bracelet
Delicate yet dazzling, we’re obsessed with this bracelet’s subtle sparkle of pavé-set diamonds that catch the light just so. Add it to your thriving wrist stack collection today.
$635.80 at Mejuri

 

Aurora Oval Eternity Ring
Featuring a continuous row of oval-cut stones that shimmer from every angle, this eternity band is designed to dazzle.
$248 at Mejuri

 

Mejuri Bold Herringbone Chain Necklace
Bold Herringbone Chain Necklace
This sleek, flat chain lays elegantly against the skin, catching the light with every movement. Its refined silhouette makes it a layering legend, but it’s bold enough to stand alone.
$227.80 at Mejuri
Story continues below advertisement

 

Diamond Letter Charm
Add a personal sparkle to your chain. This dainty charm features pavé-set diamonds forming the letter of your choice, making an elegant way to celebrate yourself or someone you love.
$210.80 at Mejuri

 

Mejuri Duet Mixed Ear Cuff
Duet Mixed Ear Cuff
Get the illusion of a double piercing without the commitment. This ear cuff combines gold vermeil and sterling silver for a contemporary mixed-metal look that slides on with ease.
$68 at Mejuri
Story continues below advertisement

 

Lab Grown Sapphire Tennis Bracelet
Classic with a twist, this bracelet’s line of lab-grown sapphires delivers a pop to any stack. Its refined sparkle is made for every occasion.
$398 at Mejuri

 

Mejuri Thin Dôme Ring
Thin Dôme Ring
A sculptural essential, this sleek dome ring brings understated shine to your stack–wear it solo or layered with textured bands.
$380 at Mejuri

 

Sphere Studs
Minimal yet striking, these gleaming sphere studs add a touch of polish to any look. Wear them solo for understated shine or paired with hoops for a chic, layered effect.
$128 at Mejuri
Story continues below advertisement

 

Micro Pearl Anklet
A delicate ode to coastal elegance, this anklet strings together luminous micro pearls for a refined, feminine touch.
$278 at Mejuri

 

