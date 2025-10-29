Top 10 Mejuri pieces every woman needs in 2025

Send this page to someone via email

If you’ve had your eye on Mejuri’s signature stackables, consider this your cue to explore the brand’s best. We’ve curated ten timeless pieces that every woman should have in her rotation–just in time for the holidays, when a little sparkle (for yourself or someone you love) feels especially right.

Puffy Charlotte Hoops An elevated everyday earring, these puffy hoops feature fluid, organic curves that perfectly hug your earlobes, adding an artistic edge to your jewellery rotation. $128 at Mejuri

Pave Diamond Bar Bracelet Delicate yet dazzling, we’re obsessed with this bracelet’s subtle sparkle of pavé-set diamonds that catch the light just so. Add it to your thriving wrist stack collection today. $635.80 at Mejuri

Aurora Oval Eternity Ring Featuring a continuous row of oval-cut stones that shimmer from every angle, this eternity band is designed to dazzle. $248 at Mejuri

Bold Herringbone Chain Necklace This sleek, flat chain lays elegantly against the skin, catching the light with every movement. Its refined silhouette makes it a layering legend, but it’s bold enough to stand alone. $227.80 at Mejuri

Diamond Letter Charm Add a personal sparkle to your chain. This dainty charm features pavé-set diamonds forming the letter of your choice, making an elegant way to celebrate yourself or someone you love. $210.80 at Mejuri

Duet Mixed Ear Cuff Get the illusion of a double piercing without the commitment. This ear cuff combines gold vermeil and sterling silver for a contemporary mixed-metal look that slides on with ease. $68 at Mejuri

Lab Grown Sapphire Tennis Bracelet Classic with a twist, this bracelet’s line of lab-grown sapphires delivers a pop to any stack. Its refined sparkle is made for every occasion. $398 at Mejuri

Thin Dôme Ring A sculptural essential, this sleek dome ring brings understated shine to your stack–wear it solo or layered with textured bands. $380 at Mejuri

Sphere Studs Minimal yet striking, these gleaming sphere studs add a touch of polish to any look. Wear them solo for understated shine or paired with hoops for a chic, layered effect. $128 at Mejuri

Micro Pearl Anklet A delicate ode to coastal elegance, this anklet strings together luminous micro pearls for a refined, feminine touch. $278 at Mejuri

