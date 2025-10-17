Best athleisure wear brands of 2025

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Who says you have to sacrifice style for comfort? The best athleisure brands of 2025 are here to prove you can have it all. From Aritzia’s chic everyday pieces to Lululemon’s performance-driven staples, Alo’s cool street-ready looks, Vuori’s buttery-soft essentials, and Nike’s iconic sporty classics, these picks are everything you need to start romanticizing your fitness routine. Get ready to upgrade your wardrobe with pieces that move with you—because looking good should feel this good.

Aritzia

Butter Distance Zip-Up Designed to keep up with your active lifestyle, this Butter Distance Zip-Up from Lululemon features buttery-soft Nulu fabric and a trendy silhouette. It’s your go-to for everything from workouts to weekend errands. $73.50 at Aritzia

Story continues below advertisement

Life Divinity Jumpsuit The Divinity Jumpsuit from Aritzia is a truly versatile piece that makes putting together an outfit super easy—pair it with a button-down for running errands or a zip-up while hitting the gym. $98 at Aritzia

Lululemon

ABC Jogger Regular If you’ve been on the hunt for a pair of joggers that will give you all-day comfort, this pair from Lululemon features tapered cuffs, pockets, and their signature premium fabric for unrestricted movement from workouts to weekends. $138 at Lululemon

Story continues below advertisement

Flow Y Bra Nulu Light Support, A–C Cups Looking for the perfect pilates princess attire? This Flow Y Nulu Bra in blissful pink is buttery soft, sweat-wicking and breathable. It’s a staple for all your morning workouts (and a bestseller for a reason). $44 at Lululemon

You may also like

Garmin Venu 3S, GPS Smartwatch – $529.98

Google Fitbit – $209.99

Mini Vibration Plate – $146.35

Alo

Idol Crewneck Short Sleeve This crewneck short sleeve shirt from Alo might be the perfect tee for those who love staying active. Crafted from lightweight, breathable fabric with 4-way stretch and reflective hem details. $118 at Alo

Story continues below advertisement

Accolade 1/4 Zip Pullover Everyone needs a cozy pullover, especially as the weather turns cooler. With its boxy, oversized fit and soft, fleecy interior, this option from Alo is the perfect addition to any loungewear collection. $178 at Alo

Vuori

Elevation Racerback Tank A flattering racerback is a must-have for conquering gym workouts and this one from Vuori is soft, supportive and moisture-wicking. $94 at vuori

Story continues below advertisement

Vuori Gym Bag 2.0 From morning workouts to weekend getaways, this bag’s always down for the adventure. Chic, sporty and spacious. $272 at vuori

Nike

Nike Pegasus EasyOn Step into the Nike Pegasus EasyOn and let your feet do good while looking good! With sustainable materials, every run feels lighter on the planet—and a little more fun for you. $180 at Nike

Story continues below advertisement

Men's Fleece CS Crew This super-soft fleece sweatshirt from Nike is an absolute classic for creating endless cozy fits. Its timeless design make it perfect for layering or wearing on its own, season after season. $100 at Nike

You may also like:

Resistance Bands – $12.99

Stackable Water Bottle Organizer – $29.99

Butterluxe Racerback High Neck Tank – $47

Butterluxe Strappy High Neck Longline Sports Bra – $44