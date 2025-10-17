Best athleisure wear brands of 2025

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Who says you have to sacrifice style for comfort? The best athleisure brands of 2025 are here to prove you can have it all. From Aritzia’s chic everyday pieces to Lululemon’s performance-driven staples, Alo’s cool street-ready looks, Vuori’s buttery-soft essentials, and Nike’s iconic sporty classics, these picks are everything you need to start romanticizing your fitness routine. Get ready to upgrade your wardrobe with pieces that move with you—because looking good should feel this good.
Designed to keep up with your active lifestyle, this Butter Distance Zip-Up from Lululemon features buttery-soft Nulu fabric and a trendy silhouette. It’s your go-to for everything from workouts to weekend errands.
If you’ve been on the hunt for a pair of joggers that will give you all-day comfort, this pair from Lululemon features tapered cuffs, pockets, and their signature premium fabric for unrestricted movement from workouts to weekends.
Looking for the perfect pilates princess attire? This Flow Y Nulu Bra in blissful pink is buttery soft, sweat-wicking and breathable. It’s a staple for all your morning workouts (and a bestseller for a reason).
Everyone needs a cozy pullover, especially as the weather turns cooler. With its boxy, oversized fit and soft, fleecy interior, this option from Alo is the perfect addition to any loungewear collection.
Comments