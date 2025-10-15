October 2025 fashion trends you need to know

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Can you feel it? The selection of this season’s trends-with-staying-power (I use this term very lightly) have officially pulled away from the pack. Runway to real life is looking preppy, accessorized – and (oh my!) even a ‘lil bit sexy.

Sock ‘em

After a summer of playing Hide ‘n Seek with your sockettes, it’s finally cool to let your socks show again. Best garnished with chic loafers or a driving moc for the full prep effect (and before the rain comes).

Story continues below advertisement

Ceoon 6 Pairs Womens Ruffle Socks I love the gentle ruffle edge on these trouser socks. And this pack comes with a hue for (almost) every day of the week. $13.89 on Amazon

Browns Couture Mallow Loafer The cinched detail on these Mallow loafers from Browns give me late 80’s, early 90’s Christy Turlington vibes. $129.98 at Browns

Preppy teddy bear socks It just doesn’t get more preppy than the Polo bear. $16.00 at Simons

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Essie Nail Polish in Bordeaux – $9.86

Women’s Flannel Plaid Shirt – $60.99

Dream Pairs Women’s Chelsea Ankle Boots – $65.99

Le Scarf

Beyond the instant injection of cool that a silk scarf or bandana can lend to your neckline, I love that the scarf-tied-at-the-waistline vignette is living past summer. Try it!

100% Mulberry Silk Long Scarf At 55 inches in length, this Mulberry silk scarf is long enough to tie on the bias around your waist but still works as garnish to your collar. $39.98 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

FONYVE Silk Feeling Scarf The short Queen cousin to the waist scarf, I appreciate the elegant pattern and colour way on this stunner (and ideal if the waist trend isn’t your thing). $13.99 on Amazon

Silk Scarf Horsebit Clasp Punctuate an equestrian vibe by holding your scarf in place with the help of a horse bit clasp. $13.88 on Amazon

woogwin Women's Cotton Scarf There is something so quiet luxury about this hue of charcoal grey. $22.19 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Slouchy Suede Shoulder Bag – $15.08

PrettyGarden Women Fall Oversized Sweater – $54.99

Mejuri Aurora Lab Grown Sapphire Eternity Ring – $198

Lace It Up!

Adding a bit of boudoir to your outfit by way of lace is nothing new. But the asymmetrical peekaboo dress or camisole-over-pants thing is bringing me back to my twenties in the best way. Here for it.

Asymmetrical lace satin dress The chunky flat boot with this campaign looks adorable. I’d also pair this lace-satin dress by Twik with high waisted denim or a dress pant. $79 at Simons

Story continues below advertisement

Ten Flora Seamless Sorolla Longsleeve Love lace, but not the asymmetrical trend? Style this Flora Seamless Sorola long sleeve over a black cami and tucked into a high-waisted pencil skirt one day, then underneath a denim shirt (sleeves rolled up) the next. $98 at Aritzia

You may also like:

Oxford Cloth Toiletry Bag – $23.99

Story continues below advertisement

Lojel AirTag Holder – $55

Gold Bubble Initial Keychain – $19.99