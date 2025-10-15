October 2025 fashion trends you need to know

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Can you feel it? The selection of this season’s trends-with-staying-power (I use this term very lightly) have officially pulled away from the pack. Runway to real life is looking preppy, accessorized – and (oh my!) even a ‘lil bit sexy.
Sock ‘em
After a summer of playing Hide ‘n Seek with your sockettes, it’s finally cool to let your socks show again. Best garnished with chic loafers or a driving moc for the full prep effect (and before the rain comes).
Love lace, but not the asymmetrical trend? Style this Flora Seamless Sorola long sleeve over a black cami and tucked into a high-waisted pencil skirt one day, then underneath a denim shirt (sleeves rolled up) the next.
