SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

October 2025 fashion trends you need to know

By Susie Wall The Curator Team
Posted October 15, 2025 7:00 am
1 min read
From silky scarves to super warm socks. View image in full screen
From silky scarves to super warm socks. Zara
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Can you feel it? The selection of this season’s trends-with-staying-power (I use this term very lightly) have officially pulled away from the pack. Runway to real life is looking preppy, accessorized – and (oh my!) even a ‘lil bit sexy.

 

Sock ‘em

After a summer of playing Hide ‘n Seek with your sockettes, it’s finally cool to let your socks show again. Best garnished with chic loafers or a driving moc for the full prep effect (and before the rain comes).

Story continues below advertisement

 

Ceoon 6 Pairs Womens Ruffle Socks
I love the gentle ruffle edge on these trouser socks. And this pack comes with a hue for (almost) every day of the week.
$13.89 on Amazon

 

Browns Couture Mallow Loafer
The cinched detail on these Mallow loafers from Browns give me late 80’s, early 90’s Christy Turlington vibes.
$129.98 at Browns

 

Preppy teddy bear socks
It just doesn’t get more preppy than the Polo bear.
$16.00 at Simons
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Essie Nail Polish in Bordeaux – $9.86

Women’s Flannel Plaid Shirt – $60.99

Dream Pairs Women’s Chelsea Ankle Boots – $65.99

 

Le Scarf

Beyond the instant injection of cool that a silk scarf or bandana can lend to your neckline, I love that the scarf-tied-at-the-waistline vignette is living past summer. Try it!

 

100% Mulberry Silk Long Scarf
At 55 inches in length, this Mulberry silk scarf is long enough to tie on the bias around your waist but still works as garnish to your collar.
$39.98 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

FONYVE Silk Feeling Scarf
The short Queen cousin to the waist scarf, I appreciate the elegant pattern and colour way on this stunner (and ideal if the waist trend isn’t your thing).
$13.99 on Amazon

 

Silk Scarf Horsebit Clasp
Punctuate an equestrian vibe by holding your scarf in place with the help of a horse bit clasp.
$13.88 on Amazon
More Recommendations

 

woogwin Women's Cotton Scarf
There is something so quiet luxury about this hue of charcoal grey.
$22.19 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Slouchy Suede Shoulder Bag – $15.08

PrettyGarden Women Fall Oversized Sweater – $54.99

Mejuri Aurora Lab Grown Sapphire Eternity Ring – $198

 

Lace It Up!

Adding a bit of boudoir to your outfit by way of lace is nothing new. But the asymmetrical peekaboo dress or camisole-over-pants thing is bringing me back to my twenties in the best way. Here for it.

 

Asymmetrical lace satin dress
The chunky flat boot with this campaign looks adorable. I’d also pair this lace-satin dress by Twik with high waisted denim or a dress pant.
$79 at Simons
Story continues below advertisement

 

Ten Flora Seamless Sorolla Longsleeve
Love lace, but not the asymmetrical trend? Style this Flora Seamless Sorola long sleeve over a black cami and tucked into a high-waisted pencil skirt one day, then underneath a denim shirt (sleeves rolled up) the next.
$98 at Aritzia

 

ZW COLLECTION Lace Camisole Top
V-neck and thin straps – what’s not to love.
$69.90 at Zara

 

You may also like:

Oxford Cloth Toiletry Bag – $23.99

Story continues below advertisement

Lojel AirTag Holder – $55

Gold Bubble Initial Keychain – $19.99

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices