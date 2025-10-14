SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
The Curator

The skincare switch-up your routine needs this fall

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted October 14, 2025 10:00 pm
1 min read
Radiance, restored. View image in full screen
Radiance, restored.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As the leaves trade their green for gold, your skin deserves a seasonal switch-up too. Say goodbye to lightweight summer layers and hello to glow-getting rituals with rich creams, nourishing oils and masks. From hydrating toners to cozy body butters, these fall skincare staples will keep your complexion in check, no matter how chilly it gets. Read on for eight fall-ready picks ready to see you through sweater weather and beyond.

 

NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil
A true French pharmacy icon, this silky oil nourishes the face, body and hair with a luxurious blend of botanical oils. Expect a luminous finish and the faintest whisper of warm vanilla and orange blossom.
$48.45 on Amazon $53 at Shoppers Drug Mart
Story continues below advertisement

 

TATCHA Kissu Lip Mask
When cooler weather hits, lips call for cushiony care. This jelly-like mask cocoons your pout in moisture with Japanese peach and Camellia oil for an irresistibly soft, pillowy feel.
$39 on Amazon $39 at Sephora

 

Beauty of Joseon Glow Replenishing Rice Milk Toner
Like a tall glass of water for your skin, this milky toner drenches dull complexions with rice extract and grain ferment filtrate, restoring balance and a healthy glow.
$24.5 on Amazon

 

grace & stella Under Eye Mask Variety Pack
For mornings after late-night movie marathons, these cooling hydrogel patches de-puff, brighten and revive tired eyes. Bonus: the cheerful colours make masking feel like self-care, not a chore.
$24.95 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Origins Ginger Whipped Body Cream
Swirl on this ultra-luxe, spicy-sweet cream post-shower and let the warming scent of ginger wrap you in comfort. Its whipped texture melts in instantly, leaving skin oh-so-silky.
$59 on Amazon $59 at Origins
More Recommendations

 

e.l.f. SKIN Suntouchable Invisible SPF 35
Yes, you still need sunscreen–even when it’s cloudy. This weightless formula doubles as a primer, offering invisible protection that never pills or leaves a cast.
$18.97 on Amazon $20.99 at Shoppers Drug Mart
Story continues below advertisement

 

Merit The Great Skin Trio
Merit’s glow-boosting trio simplifies your skincare while keeping skin hydrated and naturally glow-y. Think of it as the minimalist’s answer to a five-step routine this fall.
$133 at Merit

 

GUGUG Skin Spatula Blackhead Remover
This smart little device lifts away buildup and impurities using gentle ultrasonic vibrations, leaving pores clearer and smoother after each use. Consider it your at-home facial in one sleek tool.
$29.99 on Amazon

 

