The skincare switch-up your routine needs this fall

As the leaves trade their green for gold, your skin deserves a seasonal switch-up too. Say goodbye to lightweight summer layers and hello to glow-getting rituals with rich creams, nourishing oils and masks. From hydrating toners to cozy body butters, these fall skincare staples will keep your complexion in check, no matter how chilly it gets. Read on for eight fall-ready picks ready to see you through sweater weather and beyond.

NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil A true French pharmacy icon, this silky oil nourishes the face, body and hair with a luxurious blend of botanical oils. Expect a luminous finish and the faintest whisper of warm vanilla and orange blossom. $48.45 on Amazon $53 at Shoppers Drug Mart

TATCHA Kissu Lip Mask When cooler weather hits, lips call for cushiony care. This jelly-like mask cocoons your pout in moisture with Japanese peach and Camellia oil for an irresistibly soft, pillowy feel. $39 on Amazon $39 at Sephora

Beauty of Joseon Glow Replenishing Rice Milk Toner Like a tall glass of water for your skin, this milky toner drenches dull complexions with rice extract and grain ferment filtrate, restoring balance and a healthy glow. $24.5 on Amazon

grace & stella Under Eye Mask Variety Pack For mornings after late-night movie marathons, these cooling hydrogel patches de-puff, brighten and revive tired eyes. Bonus: the cheerful colours make masking feel like self-care, not a chore. $24.95 on Amazon

Origins Ginger Whipped Body Cream Swirl on this ultra-luxe, spicy-sweet cream post-shower and let the warming scent of ginger wrap you in comfort. Its whipped texture melts in instantly, leaving skin oh-so-silky. $59 on Amazon $59 at Origins

Merit The Great Skin Trio Merit’s glow-boosting trio simplifies your skincare while keeping skin hydrated and naturally glow-y. Think of it as the minimalist’s answer to a five-step routine this fall. $133 at Merit

GUGUG Skin Spatula Blackhead Remover This smart little device lifts away buildup and impurities using gentle ultrasonic vibrations, leaving pores clearer and smoother after each use. Consider it your at-home facial in one sleek tool. $29.99 on Amazon

