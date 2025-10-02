Here’s why fall is the best time to start at-home laser hair removal

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Genetics blessed me with thick, full hair–but the catch? It grows everywhere. At 23, I finally decided to take control with laser hair removal on my legs and bikini area. Best decision I’ve ever made? Absolutely. My only regret? Not lasering my entire body. Enter: at-home laser hair removal devices.

After years of professional treatments, I’ll admit I was skeptical. But once I started seeing results, I was hooked. And there’s no better time to start than fall. Cooler weather means you’re naturally covering up more, so you can go through the treatment process without worrying about sun exposure (a big no-no with laser). Plus, by the time summer rolls around, you’re already smooth, hair-free, and ready to bare it all.

CurrentBody Laser Hair Removal Device By week four of using the CurrentBody Laser Hair Removal Device, my regret shifted into relief. Instead of enduring painful salon sessions and spending thousands, I can achieve the same results from home. My hair growth has already slowed–if it comes back at all. It’s also ideal for quick touch-ups in areas where hair has started to return. The best part? It’s painless, incredibly easy to use, and fast, so I can get on with my day, hair-free and carefree. $985.99 at CurrentBody

Read on for more of our favourite at-home hair removal products to add to your fall routine.

Best precision

Tria 4X Hair Removal Laser If you’re looking for targeted, professional-grade results, the Tria 4X delivers. Its laser technology is FDA-cleared and designed for smaller areas like the bikini line, underarms and even the face for up to 75 per cent hair removal after just 2 treatments, and up to 100 per cent hair removal after a full course of treatments $719.99 at Tria

Best affordable

Ulike Laser Hair Removal For those who want results without the splurge, Ulike’s IPL device offers an impressive performance at a fraction of the cost. With five energy levels and a skin-cooling feature, it’s gentle enough for beginners yet effective for long-term hair reduction. Perfect if you’re testing the waters of at-home laser for the first time. $359 on Amazon

Best for all-over use

Silk'n Infinity Fast Laser Hair Removal The Silk’n Infinity is designed for speed and coverage, making it ideal if you’re treating larger areas like legs or arms. Its eHPL technology combines galvanic and optical energy, ensuring safe and virtually painless treatments. Bonus: it works across a wider range of skin tones and hair colours than many competitors. $499 at Silk'n

Best smart features

Braun Silk-expert Pro 5 IPL Hair Removal System Braun’s Silk-expert Pro 5 takes the guesswork out of treatments with its SensoAdapt technology, which automatically adjusts the light intensity based on your skin tone. It’s powerful yet gentle, making it suitable for both small and large areas. Plus, its fast flash speed means you can treat legs in just minutes. $599.99 at Well.ca

Best cooling

LAORICI Laser Hair Removal Say goodbye to post-treatment redness. The LAORICI device features built-in ice-cooling technology, keeping skin comfortable and irritation-free while zapping away unwanted hair. Compact and budget-friendly, it’s a great option for those with sensitive skin who still want lasting smoothness. $169.99 on Amazon

