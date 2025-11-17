Aritzia’s cult-favourite The Super Puff: The ultimate guide to every style and fit

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Aritzia has a long and proven track record in kicking off cold-weather icon-level jackets and this season’s Super Puff is quickly following suit. Proving the brand’s long-lasting appeal, style-savvy and quality-conscious Canadians love it for the sleek-ultra-warm look and premium feel.

With its street-style appeal, technical performance, multiple lengths and many (many!) colour options (no, seriously – 47 in total), the Super Puff cult-favourite jacket proves you don’t have to sacrifice aesthetics for warmth when the Canadian winter chill sets in. Between four lengths, five warmth levels, nine weatherproof fabrics and 46 Super Styles, there are so many options to choose from. Here is our guide to finding that perfect Super Puff for you.

Best for mild days

For transitional weather and mild winter days, Aritzia’s has several vest options. These vests let you add multiple layers to suit the weather, while not causing you to overheat. They’re super versatile, packable and also super cute.

The SuperStuff Puff™ Vest - Lite Shine For those transitional days, we love The SuperStuff Puff vest. It’s so versatile, you can even wear it as a base layer under your classic wool coat (if you expect to add bulkier layers under it, just be sure to size up). The vest will hold heat where it counts and is filled with 100 per cent responsibility sourced, 800+ fill-power premium down. The SuperStuff Puff Vest is made with Lite Shine – the brand’s water-repellent and wind-resistant fabric with a pearlescent finish and a soft feel. $125 at Artizia

The Super Puff™ Vest - Liquid Shine For milder winter days that still make you want to cozy up but without pulling out the full arsenal reserved for the coldest winter days, we love the Super Puff Vest in Liquid Shine. The sleek super-warm-yet-super-cool vest is made with water-resistant, windproof stretch fabric with a velvety look and sleek feel. It comes in black and four other limited-edition colours. Like the SuperStuff Puff, the Super Puff is also made with 100 per cent responsibility sourced, 800+ fill-power premium down. $298 at Aritzia

Best for extreme cold

The SuperSnug Puff₂O™ Long - Rainstop™ Fret not – Artizia basically offers the jacket equivalent here if you must brave the cold. The SuperSnug Puff₂O™ Long – Rainstop™ is the warm hug you’ll need this winter; it is made with Rainstop™ – a waterproof and windproof fabric made in a Japanese facility that specializes in performance fabrics. This particular one adds additional protection not just against the cold but against any inclement weather that may follow. The jacket itself is a slim-fit, hourglass form and uses premium down fill throughout. The length (long) ensures you’re covered nearly head-to-toe offering warmth while keeping you functional and looking cool as you get to where you need to go (some say it fits slightly smaller, so you may want to size up). It’s thoughtfully designed and engineered to protect you from temperatures as low as -40°C / -40°F, with a soft feel and two-layer construction. $498 at Aritzia

Best for night out

The Supersnug Puff™ Long As they say, luck favours the prepared. So if you’re headed for a night out, you can still be warm without sacrificing style. The Supersnug Puff™ Long offers similar benefits to the SuperSnug Puff₂O™, but this version of The SuperSnug Puff™ – Super’s signature hourglass puffer– comes in a slightly more cinched, fitted hourglass look and a removable Real Faux Fur trim at the hood to add to a slightly more elevated look. It’s made with cliMATTE™ Japanese ripstop 800+ fill-power premium responsibly-sourced down and engineered to withstand temperatures of as low as -40°C / -40°F – all while looking great. $425 at Aritzia

Best for petites

The Super Puff™ Shorty - Liquid Shine For petites shorter than 5’3, Aritzia offers several options; the Super Puff Shorty is best for a flattering, waist-defining fit, while the Super Chalet Puff ideal for an even more fitted and cinched silhouette. The Shorty is designed to withstand slightly colder temperatures (to -20°C / -4°F), while the Chalet keeps you snug and warm to -10°C / 14° F. The Super Puff Shorty™ also comes in Liquid Shine – this season’s most irresistible water-resistant, windproof stretch fabric with a velvety look and a sleek feel. You can choose from three mainstay colour options or six limited edition colours. $325 at Artizia

The Super Puff™ Xtrashorty - cliMATTE™ If you prefer to go crop length, the Super Puff’s got you covered, too. The Super Puff™ Xtrashorty – cliMATTE™ is the shortest member of the Super Puff squad, but it still delivers warmth where you need it and to temps as low as -10°C / 14°F. Like it’s sister, the Chalet Puff, it’s engineered with the brand’s cliMATTE™fabric, making it water-repellent and wind-resistant ripstop fabric with a matte finish and a soft feel $275 at Aritzia

The Super Puff™ Long - Hi-Gloss And on the other end of the spectrum, if you still want a long jacket but prefer petite proportions, Aritzia also has a version of the Super Puff – Long, tailored for petite frames, in hi-gloss. $425 at Aritzia

Best for tall figures

The Super Puff™ Long - cliMATTE™ For women taller than 5’7, the Super Puff Long – cliMATTE™ is best for maximum coverage and adequate sleeve length, keeping you warm to temperatures as low as -40°C / -40°F and insulated with 700+ fill-power goose down. There is also a hi gloss version, if you prefer that finish. $398 at Aritzia

Best for commuters

The Super Puff₂O™ Mid - Rainstop™ If you spend much of your time commuting in and around your environs, you’ll want a durable, comfortable option that keeps you warm without getting in the way. Oh and that won’t track the dirt, grime and slush that the winter often ushers in. The Super Puff₂O™ Mid is exactly that. Not too long and not too short, it’s made with windproof and waterproof Japanese Rainstop™ ensuring you stay warm (temps as low as -30°C / -22°F) and dry, wherever you need to go – even in serious precipitation. $450 at Aritzia

Best for city style

The Super Puff™ Liquid Shine For those days when you’re out, running errands or just enjoying the best your city has on offer and want to punch up your style, we just can’t get enough of The Super Puff™ Liquid Shine. Not only is this jacket super versatile and super warm, but the Liquid Shine brings a water-resistant, windproof stretch fabric with a velvety look and a sleek feel. Designed to keep you warm where it counts in temps as low as -30°C / -22°, the jacket also comes in three essential colours and six limited edition options that are sure to become cult classics. You’ll want to act fast, as some of the colours in certain sizes are already sold out. $350 at Aritzia

Best for sporty weekends

The Super Resort Puff™ - cliMATTE™ What makes Aritzia’s jackets in general and the Super Puffs specifically such standouts is that – as popular as they are – they’re not just hype; they are extremely well-engineered and thoughtfully-designed jackets made with technical performance in mind. As the brand’s motto goes: Get caught in the moment. Not the weather. And, sure, the jackets are beautiful too – but they will also deliver warmth and protect you from the elements throughout the worst of winter. This means you need not whittle your days away staying out of the cold, but are prepared and equipped to get out there and make the most of it. With this in mind, whether you’re checking into a chalet for a ski weekend with friends, skating or doing any other winter activities, you can do so knowing you’ve dressed for the weather (whatever it may bring) – and in standout style to boot. A great option here is The Super Resort Puff – cliMATTE™, designed to keep you warm in temperatures as low as -10°C / 14°F, while also being wind- and water-resistant. The length ensures you can stay mobile and swoosh around with all the ease and fluidity you can bring. $298 at Aritzia

Best for minimalists

The Super Après Puff™ - cliMATTE™ For those drawn to minimalist lines and simplicity, lean into the Super après-core with The Super Après Puff™ – cliMATTE™. It offers sleek, modern lines in matte finishes and subtle colours like this Modern Taupe. The cliMATTE™ Japanese ripstop premium down puffer features a mockneck collar and will keep you warm for temperatures as low as -10°C / 14°F. Like other jackets engineered with the cliMATTE™ fabric, the jacket is wind- and water-resistant and sourced from responsible down. $275 at Aritzia

Best for a statement look

The Supersnug Puff™ Long If there was a hero in the Super Puff lineup, you could hardly do better than to reach for The Supersnug Puff™ Long in Hi-Gloss Black. The Supersnug Puff stands out in a quiet, undemanding way and features French Hi-Gloss the brand’s signature Real Faux Fur trim. It’s form-fitting and snug – like a warm hug on a cold day, while still offering surprisingly-lightweight insulation, designed to withstand the coldest of winter temperatures -40°C / -40°F. It’s filled with 100% responsibly sourced, 800+ fill-power premium down and made with water-repellent and wind-resistant taffeta from France with a glossy finish and a soft feel. $450 at Aritzia

Other Super options

The Super Puff™ Men's - cliMATTE™ And Aritzia’s Super Puff options don’t end there. There are accessories – from mitts to totes to options for everyone, including this Super Puff cliMATTE option for men and even something for your furrever pal. $325 at Aritzia

