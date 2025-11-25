Here’s what home creators really want this holiday season

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Let’s face it: sometimes the best recommendations come straight from the Insta experts. These Canadian creators have spilled the tea on their sacred holiday wish-lists and I’m not one to gatekeep. From neutral beauties to eye-catching organic shapes, you’ll find lamps adorned in patterned shades, Danish-inspired Simons pieces, Samsung tech that doubles as artwork (are you swooning yet?), and so much more. Consider this your all-access pass to their carefully curated favourites. Read on and get ready to *add to cart.*

Emma Courtney (IG: @emmacourtneyhome)

Aura Carver 10.1 Frame “One thing at the top of my list this year is the Aura digital frame. As a new mum, I want to see all the little moments we’ve captured of my son, not just leave them sitting on my phone. I feel like displaying personal photos in the home has become a bit of a lost art, and this makes it so easy to bring those memories back into our everyday spaces.” $159 on Amazon (was $199)

Smaller Marmaron Cordless Table Lamp “A rechargeable table lamp is also on my list. Pooky in the UK has some beautiful options with patterned shades and brass bases that are just stunning. There are some great Amazon ones too, but the Pooky versions are my dream.” $185 at Pooky

Samsung 75 Inch Frame TV “A frame-style TV is also on my list this year. We have one and absolutely love it! It looks like artwork when it’s off, but functions as a full smart TV when it’s on. It blends so seamlessly into a room, and I’d love to add another one to a different space in our home.” $2498 on Amazon

Rebekah Higgs (IG: @diymom.ca)

Aesop Candle “I always want a gorgeous candle burning in my home, and Christmas is the perfect excuse to splurge on the one you really love. Aesop candles feel like instant luxury — warm, sculptural, and so beautifully scented.” $153 at Aesop

Iittala Alvar Aalto 120mm Clear Vase “The Aalto vase has been on my design bucket list forever. For the person who already has everything, this is the gift that says: “I have incredible taste and I got you something timeless.” It’s an iconic piece of design history — sculptural, elegant, and something you can truly hand down to future generations. A forever piece.” $299.99 on Amazon

Big Berkey Stainless Steel Water Filter “I’ve had a Berkey water filter on the counter of every personal home I’ve lived in. Keep your loved ones healthy with pure, clean drinking water and give them something that looks beautiful on the countertop. Fun fact: the original concept was designed for Queen Victoria so she could safely drink water filtered straight from the Thames — and the charcoal gravity-fed filtration system is still just as relevant today. A gift that’s both thoughtful and functional.” $539 on Amazon

Lulu Wine Velvet Edition “For their beautiful shapes and colours that can act as a decorative object in the home without needing to burn them.” $81.35 at Taith

Walt Rug “For a small accent to add to the home. The design of these rugs can work as art on the floor without needing to be functional or covered. Their new collection is so beautiful and unique.” $323.00 at Mush Studios

Jelly Mirror “They have a beautiful collection of mirrors where the styles and frames are art within themselves. The Jelly collection offers stunning colours and texture to become a great statement piece for the home.” $1426 at Ready to Hang

Minimalist Hour Clock “I’m a big fan of Danish design, and this wall clock is a great statement piece for anywhere in your home. The best part? You can place it on a shelf or hang it on the wall, giving you the flexibility to choose the perfect spot. A playful colour-block design? I’m in.” $148.00 at Simons

Cozey Alice Washable Rug “If supporting local and good design are priorities of yours as they are for me, I’m sure the washable Alice rug is a top winner. I’m a big fan of Cozey, a home decor company that’s designing innovative product lines locally in Montreal (and if you’re a mom, you’ll appreciate a washable rug as much as I do).” $295 at Cozey

MoMA Sliding Perpetual Calendar “I’ve been collecting perpetual calendars for years, and this interactive sliding design from MoMA is a standout—it’s tactile, playful, and made from recycled acrylic. A functional design object that makes you smile every time you use it.” $91 at Moma

Natalie Chong (IG: @lovenataliechong)

Casa Cubista Dipped Serving Platter “The perfect serving platter. You’ve spent all this time cooking for guests that the table has to set to that standard as well. This line Casa Cubista, made in Portugal, sold in Toronto at Saudade has the perfect blend of organic but also funky.” $49.00 at saudade toronto

Oak Spoon “Salad or serving tongs! Swap out your utility stainless tongs for something more aesthetically pleasing. Find these gorgeous wooden ones. Everyone will be asking you where you got them from.” $100.00 at Steelwood Design

Sasha Harrison (IG: @sashaharrison12)

Narwal Freo X10 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop “As a busy home creator, I’m always looking for ways to keep things effortlessly clean without sacrificing design — enter the Narwal Freo X10 Pro. With its ultra-strong suction (11,000 Pa) and fully automated base station that self-empties, washes and dries its mop pads, it turns floor care into a true background task. It reaches edges, lifts its mop on carpets, and handles hair and pet messes with zero tangles. For anyone who wants their home to look great and feel clean without constant effort, this is one of the most thoughtful, time-saving gifts possible.” $649.99 at Narwal

All Purpose - Dahlia Petals + Sandalwood “Lark & Lemon has become one of my favourite Canadian brands for creating a clean home that still feels gentle and safe. Their formulas are plant-based, non-toxic, and made with mindful ingredients that you can feel good about using around kids, pets, and everyday life. Everything they make is beautifully packaged, thoughtfully designed, and adds a fresh, elevated feel to even the simplest daily routines. It’s a brand that blends safety, style, and effectiveness — making their products a perfect gift for any home lover.” $15 at lark and lemon

