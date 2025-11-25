Here’s what home creators really want this holiday season

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Let’s face it: sometimes the best recommendations come straight from the Insta experts. These Canadian creators have spilled the tea on their sacred holiday wish-lists and I’m not one to gatekeep. From neutral beauties to eye-catching organic shapes, you’ll find lamps adorned in patterned shades, Danish-inspired Simons pieces, Samsung tech that doubles as artwork (are you swooning yet?), and so much more. Consider this your all-access pass to their carefully curated favourites. Read on and get ready to *add to cart.*
“One thing at the top of my list this year is the Aura digital frame. As a new mum, I want to see all the little moments we’ve captured of my son, not just leave them sitting on my phone. I feel like displaying personal photos in the home has become a bit of a lost art, and this makes it so easy to bring those memories back into our everyday spaces.”
“A rechargeable table lamp is also on my list. Pooky in the UK has some beautiful options with patterned shades and brass bases that are just stunning. There are some great Amazon ones too, but the Pooky versions are my dream.”
“A frame-style TV is also on my list this year. We have one and absolutely love it! It looks like artwork when it’s off, but functions as a full smart TV when it’s on. It blends so seamlessly into a room, and I’d love to add another one to a different space in our home.”
“I always want a gorgeous candle burning in my home, and Christmas is the perfect excuse to splurge on the one you really love. Aesop candles feel like instant luxury — warm, sculptural, and so beautifully scented.”
“The Aalto vase has been on my design bucket list forever. For the person who already has everything, this is the gift that says: “I have incredible taste and I got you something timeless.” It’s an iconic piece of design history — sculptural, elegant, and something you can truly hand down to future generations. A forever piece.”
“I’ve had a Berkey water filter on the counter of every personal home I’ve lived in. Keep your loved ones healthy with pure, clean drinking water and give them something that looks beautiful on the countertop. Fun fact: the original concept was designed for Queen Victoria so she could safely drink water filtered straight from the Thames — and the charcoal gravity-fed filtration system is still just as relevant today. A gift that’s both thoughtful and functional.”
“They have a beautiful collection of mirrors where the styles and frames are art within themselves. The Jelly collection offers stunning colours and texture to become a great statement piece for the home.”
“I’m a big fan of Danish design, and this wall clock is a great statement piece for anywhere in your home. The best part? You can place it on a shelf or hang it on the wall, giving you the flexibility to choose the perfect spot. A playful colour-block design? I’m in.”
“If supporting local and good design are priorities of yours as they are for me, I’m sure the washable Alice rug is a top winner. I’m a big fan of Cozey, a home decor company that’s designing innovative product lines locally in Montreal (and if you’re a mom, you’ll appreciate a washable rug as much as I do).”
“I’ve been collecting perpetual calendars for years, and this interactive sliding design from MoMA is a standout—it’s tactile, playful, and made from recycled acrylic. A functional design object that makes you smile every time you use it.”
“The perfect serving platter. You’ve spent all this time cooking for guests that the table has to set to that standard as well. This line Casa Cubista, made in Portugal, sold in Toronto at Saudade has the perfect blend of organic but also funky.”
“As a busy home creator, I’m always looking for ways to keep things effortlessly clean without sacrificing design — enter the Narwal Freo X10 Pro. With its ultra-strong suction (11,000 Pa) and fully automated base station that self-empties, washes and dries its mop pads, it turns floor care into a true background task. It reaches edges, lifts its mop on carpets, and handles hair and pet messes with zero tangles. For anyone who wants their home to look great and feel clean without constant effort, this is one of the most thoughtful, time-saving gifts possible.”
“Lark & Lemon has become one of my favourite Canadian brands for creating a clean home that still feels gentle and safe. Their formulas are plant-based, non-toxic, and made with mindful ingredients that you can feel good about using around kids, pets, and everyday life. Everything they make is beautifully packaged, thoughtfully designed, and adds a fresh, elevated feel to even the simplest daily routines. It’s a brand that blends safety, style, and effectiveness — making their products a perfect gift for any home lover.”
