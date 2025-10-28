SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
The Curator

The best thermoses & travel mugs for fall

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted October 28, 2025 7:00 am
1 min read
From sleek, spill-proof designs to mugs from Yeti, Contigo, Stanley, and more. View image in full screen
From sleek, spill-proof designs to mugs from Yeti, Contigo, Stanley, and more.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This fall, I’m all about savoring the little comforts—like a perfectly hot cup of coffee or tea on a crisp morning. The secret? The right thermos or travel mug. With one in hand, you can take that warmth wherever the season takes you—commuting to work, strolling through a pumpkin patch, or enjoying a quiet moment in the park.

The Curator makes it easy to find the perfect one. From sleek, spill-proof designs to mugs from Yeti, Contigo, Stanley, and more. Trust me, there’s nothing like sipping your favourite fall beverage from a mug that feels like it was made just for you.

 

Stanley Classic Food Jar and Spork
The Stanley Classic Food Jar with Spork is a vacuum-insulated, stainless steel container that keeps food hot or cold for up to 7 hours and features a wide-mouth, leakproof lid for easy filling, pouring, and cleaning.
$36 on Amazon
Contigo Huron 2.0 Stainless Steel Travel Mug
Don’t forget this trusty mug for fall strolls. This durable Contigo travel mug features a leak-proof lid and vacuum insulation that keeps drinks hot for up to 6 hours or cold for up to 12. Perfect for commuting or travel.
$15.97 on Amazon

 

YETI Rambler 20 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler
This YETI Rambler. is a crowd favourite, keeping drinks at just the right temperature while looking super sleek (and comes in a wide range of colours). It’s the durable, trusty mug you can count on.
$45 on Amazon

 

Stanley Everyday Camp Mug 12 oz Cream Gloss
Who can resist an adorable petite-sized Stanley cup? This little mug pairs well with your morning coffee or tea and is ready to travel with you.
$29.73 on Amazon
Simple Modern Food Jar for Hot Food
This Simple Modern Food Jar keeps your meals hot or cold for hours with insulation. Its leakproof twist-lock lid and wide mouth make it easy to enjoy soups, oats, or smoothie bowls.
$30.13 on Amazon

 

Tasse isolée 350 ml
For the chic coffee or tea enthusiast – this insulated mug from Lululemon features a leak-proof lid and double-walled construction, keeping your beverages steaming hot or refreshingly cold for hours.
$34 at Lululemon
THERMOS, ICON Series
With a wide mouth for easy sipping and easy cleaning, a twist-and-pour stopper, and a comfy non-slip handle, this thermos is the practical option for anyone on the go.
$48.29 on Amazon

 

Lille Home 1500ml Thermal Food Flask
The Lille Home 1500ml Thermal Food Flask elevates lunchtime with its sculpted stainless steel tiers and chic, stackable silhouette. Wrapped in a luxe insulated bag, it keeps homemade meals warm for hours, making it the perfect kit for the office or day trips.
$37.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)

 

Thermos FUNTAINER 10 Ounce Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Kids Food Jar with Spoon
Don’t forget to make meal and snack time extra fun with this 10 ounce insulated food job. Comes in multiple colours and patterns.
$42.94 on Amazon
More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

