The best thermoses & travel mugs for fall

This fall, I’m all about savoring the little comforts—like a perfectly hot cup of coffee or tea on a crisp morning. The secret? The right thermos or travel mug. With one in hand, you can take that warmth wherever the season takes you—commuting to work, strolling through a pumpkin patch, or enjoying a quiet moment in the park.
The Curator makes it easy to find the perfect one. From sleek, spill-proof designs to mugs from Yeti, Contigo, Stanley, and more. Trust me, there’s nothing like sipping your favourite fall beverage from a mug that feels like it was made just for you.
The Stanley Classic Food Jar with Spork is a vacuum-insulated, stainless steel container that keeps food hot or cold for up to 7 hours and features a wide-mouth, leakproof lid for easy filling, pouring, and cleaning.
Don’t forget this trusty mug for fall strolls. This durable Contigo travel mug features a leak-proof lid and vacuum insulation that keeps drinks hot for up to 6 hours or cold for up to 12. Perfect for commuting or travel.
The Lille Home 1500ml Thermal Food Flask elevates lunchtime with its sculpted stainless steel tiers and chic, stackable silhouette. Wrapped in a luxe insulated bag, it keeps homemade meals warm for hours, making it the perfect kit for the office or day trips.
