The best thermoses & travel mugs for fall

This fall, I’m all about savoring the little comforts—like a perfectly hot cup of coffee or tea on a crisp morning. The secret? The right thermos or travel mug. With one in hand, you can take that warmth wherever the season takes you—commuting to work, strolling through a pumpkin patch, or enjoying a quiet moment in the park.

The Curator makes it easy to find the perfect one. From sleek, spill-proof designs to mugs from Yeti, Contigo, Stanley, and more. Trust me, there’s nothing like sipping your favourite fall beverage from a mug that feels like it was made just for you.

Stanley Classic Food Jar and Spork The Stanley Classic Food Jar with Spork is a vacuum-insulated, stainless steel container that keeps food hot or cold for up to 7 hours and features a wide-mouth, leakproof lid for easy filling, pouring, and cleaning. $36 on Amazon

Contigo Huron 2.0 Stainless Steel Travel Mug Don’t forget this trusty mug for fall strolls. This durable Contigo travel mug features a leak-proof lid and vacuum insulation that keeps drinks hot for up to 6 hours or cold for up to 12. Perfect for commuting or travel. $15.97 on Amazon

YETI Rambler 20 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler This YETI Rambler. is a crowd favourite, keeping drinks at just the right temperature while looking super sleek (and comes in a wide range of colours). It’s the durable, trusty mug you can count on. $45 on Amazon

Stanley Everyday Camp Mug 12 oz Cream Gloss Who can resist an adorable petite-sized Stanley cup? This little mug pairs well with your morning coffee or tea and is ready to travel with you. $29.73 on Amazon

Simple Modern Food Jar for Hot Food This Simple Modern Food Jar keeps your meals hot or cold for hours with insulation. Its leakproof twist-lock lid and wide mouth make it easy to enjoy soups, oats, or smoothie bowls. $30.13 on Amazon

Tasse isolée 350 ml For the chic coffee or tea enthusiast – this insulated mug from Lululemon features a leak-proof lid and double-walled construction, keeping your beverages steaming hot or refreshingly cold for hours. $34 at Lululemon

THERMOS, ICON Series With a wide mouth for easy sipping and easy cleaning, a twist-and-pour stopper, and a comfy non-slip handle, this thermos is the practical option for anyone on the go. $48.29 on Amazon

Lille Home 1500ml Thermal Food Flask The Lille Home 1500ml Thermal Food Flask elevates lunchtime with its sculpted stainless steel tiers and chic, stackable silhouette. Wrapped in a luxe insulated bag, it keeps homemade meals warm for hours, making it the perfect kit for the office or day trips. $37.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)

Thermos FUNTAINER 10 Ounce Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Kids Food Jar with Spoon Don’t forget to make meal and snack time extra fun with this 10 ounce insulated food job. Comes in multiple colours and patterns. $42.94 on Amazon

