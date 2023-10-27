10 fall decor trends and ideas to create an autumnal sanctuary at home

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

By now, your shorts and t-shrits are probably packed away in replace of knitted sweaters and jeans. Just as our wardrobe needs updating with seasonal changes, so does our home – out goes the patio furniture and in comes the warming blankets.

And what better way to get excited about your home update than with the latest decor trends that will help create an autumnal sanctuary at home.

Cozy up to cashmere

Colour Block Faux Cashmere Throw Let yourself be pampered with the softest of throws that will bring a layer of luxury to your home. If warmth and aesthetic is what you’re after but on a budget, this faux cashmere throw makes a wonderful alternative. $80.99 at wayfair

Weave in some woven elements

Handwoven Jute Area Rug From woven furniture to woven placemats, this textural element is having its moment. The possibilities are endless with this look – keep it simple with a woven basket for extra throws or make it stand out with a woven light fixture. A jute rug is also a great and simple way to incorporate the trend into your home. $64.98 on Amazon (was $71.46)

Play up a space with geometric design

Ambipolar geometric bookends Geometric design and patterns are showing up everywhere and there’s so much to love about it. From prints to decorative items, they can easily add interest and act as a focal point. Play up a space with geometric shapes like these interstellar-looking bookends for a simple shelf. $32 on Amazon

Warm up a room with tapered candles

Wood taper short candle holder Grouping several tapered candles together creates a warm, soothing ambiance for an autumnal home. Whether for the dinner table, on the mantle, coffee table or even the bathroom, these long candles will add some majesticism throughout. Unlike they’re stubby cousin, these long candles will need the right candle holder to keep them upright. We like a nice gold or brass holder for fall or a darker wood like this black walnut holder. $5.00 at Indigo

Dress the space with luxurious velvet

Cloyed velvet round pillow, Velvet is one of those textiles that really stand out. A velvet couch or chair is something to covet but velvet accessories also add that special something. A simple pouf adds some glam to an everyday couch. Feeling bold? Consider velvet drapes for a real luxurious look. $44.99 at Wayfair

Return to plaid

Buffalo plaid duvet cover Does plaid really go out of style north of the forty-ninth parallel? Back on trend is plaid decor and lucky for us, there’s tons of options to choose from. Think cozy chalet with plaid throw pillows, table cloths, chair covers, duvets and super soft throws to use by the fire. $79.99 on Amazon

Snuggle up with chunky knits

Hand-knitted weighted blanket It wouldn’t be fall without some chunky knit to cozy up with. The chunkier the better, adding more texture to pillows, cozies and, of course, a throw. Our pick is this hand-woven weighted blanket so you not only will you have something to snuggle with that will keep you warm, but can also help with stress relief. $207 at Silk&Snow

Keep the warmer colours coming

Mid-century abstract throw pillow covers An autumnal sanctuary would not be complete without some warming fall colours, which instantly bring a sense of cozyiness and security to a space. Look for deep earthy tones this season and don’t be afraid to experiment with eggplant and dark blues. Gold accents are always a welcome touch, too. $26.99 on Amazon

Layer in some neutral tones

Faux fur pouf foot rest Beige, grey and cream-coloured tones tend to be understated yet they add so much serenity and calm to a space. A neutral palette can offer minimalist-like appeal or act as a canvas to layer in some earthy colours, while neutral accessories can add simple monochromatic style. (Plus who doesn’t love a soft pouf to rest their feet after a long day?) $49.3 on Amazon

Wow with long drapes

Cotton velvet curtain Can we say, ooh la la? These long velvet cotton drapes in dark olive are a knock out. And if olive is not to your taste, they also come in eight other colours, including stormy blue and mocha. Yes, these drapes are lush but they also have a real function – to keep the heat in on those extra brisk fall nights. from $143.20 at West Elm