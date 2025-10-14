SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator

25 thoughtful gifts for men (that they’ll *actually* use)

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted October 14, 2025 7:00 am
1 min read
gifts for men 2025 View image in full screen
Gifts he'll adore this holiday and beyond.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Your wrapping may be impressive (we applaud you, truly), but when it comes to gifting the special man (or men) in your life, it’s what’s beyond the bow that matters most. This holiday, we’ve eliminated the guesswork for you, with 12 purposeful presents that are sure to impress. From pampering essentials to ‘wow’-worthy trinkets, there’s a special gift for every guy on your list.

 

For the well-groomed

gifts for men 2025
Prada Paradigme Eau de Parfum with Bergamot
Bold yet refined, this vibrant scent opens with juicy bergamot and softens into warm amber and musk. It’s the kind of fragrance that makes a lasting impression.
$150 at Sephora $150 at Shoppers Drug Mart
Story continues below advertisement

 

MANSCAPED Electric Hair Trimmer
Give your man the gift of a fresh shave with this hair trimmer by Manscaped. It’s waterproof, includes a wireless charging dock and comes with adjustable trimming guards for different hair lengths.
$124.99 on Amazon $129.00 at Walmart

 

gifts for men 2025
Jack Black Cool Moisture Body Lotion
Infused with soy protein and vitamin E, this lightweight lotion absorbs quickly and cools on contact–perfect after a workout or a hot shower. It hydrates without being greasy, so he can feel fresh all day long.
$10 for 100 mL on Amazon $43.50 for 473 mL at Sephora

 

For the techie

Beats Studio Buds +
These sleek, noise-cancelling earbuds deliver powerful sound and all-day comfort for the man who refuses to skip a beat. With seamless pairing for both iOS and Android, they’re perfect for everything from tunes to podcasts.
$229.94 on Amazon $229.94 at Walmart
Story continues below advertisement

 

Garmin Vívoactive 5
Part smartwatch, part fitness coach, this wearable tracks everything from sleep to stress to VO2 max. Bonus: it has up to 11 days of battery life on a single charge.
$326.53 on Amazon (was $399.99) $335 at Walmart

 

Skylight Digital Picture Frame
Show him how much you care with this sentimental picture frame. It alternates photos automatically, so he reminisce on all the good times.
$199.99 on Amazon

 

For the guy who has everything

gifts for men 2025
Warm, smoky and unforgettable, this fragrance hits all the right notes with hints of patchouli and sandalwood. A smooth scent for the man who’s tricky to shop for.
$105 at Holt Renfrew
Story continues below advertisement

 

YETI 7 oz Flask and Funnel
Made with kitchen-grade stainless steel and built to withstand the elements, he’ll adore this sleek pocket flask. The funnel ensures not a drop goes to waste.
$65 on Amazon

 

gifts for men 2025
The Watch Book Rolex
A must-have for any collector or enthusiast, this hardcover deep dive into Rolex history is filled with glossy photos and fascinating horological trivia.
$116.52 on Amazon (was $153.99) $142.99 at Indigo

 

best gifts for graduates
Celebrate Love 1 oz. Fine Silver Coin (2025)
Crafted in 99.99% pure silver with gold-plated accents, this coin celebrates the love you have for the man in your life. It’s a meaningful keepsake they’ll treasure for years to come.
$139.95 at Royal Canadian Mint
Story continues below advertisement

 

For the world-traveller

gifts for men 2025
Metro Folio Kit
Slim and minimalist, this travel kit helps keep his travel essentials organized on the go. With water-resistant materials and a sleek design, it’s an absolute must-have for frequent flyers.
$75 at Monos

 

gifts for men 2025
Gotham Duffle Bag 45
Crafted from refined leather and designed for quick getaways, this Coach duffle adds polish to every trip. It’s roomy, durable, and easy to carry–even when overpacked.
$238 at Coach

 

gifts for men 2025
Voja Large Luggage
Lightweight, impact-resistant and expandable, this sleek hard-shell suitcase is built for avid travellers. Bonus: it comes in bold colours so it’s easy to spot at baggage claim.
$360 at Lojel
Story continues below advertisement

 

For the hobby-obsessed

PlayStation Pulse Elite Wireless Headset
Designed for immersive gaming, this wireless headset delivers 3D audio, crystal-clear mic quality and low-latency performance, so he never misses the action.
$199 on Amazon $199.96 at Walmart

 

LEGO Art Hokusai The Great Wave
LEGO meets art with this recreation of Hokusai’s famous woodblock print. It’ll keep your guy busy for hours, and you *might* even want to display the finished product around the house.
$139.99 on Amazon $154.98 at Walmart
More Recommendations
Story continues below advertisement

 

Titleist Pro V1x Golf Balls
Equipped with speed-amplifying casing and a tetrahedral dimple design, these Titleist golf balls are sure to go the distance with avid golfers.
$72.99 on Amazon $72.99 at Golf Pro

 

For the handyman

Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless, Brushless, ¼-inch Hex Impact Driver
Compact but powerful, this cordless impact driver makes light work of heavy-duty tasks. With brushless motor tech and fast-charging capabilities, it’s built for pros and DIYers alike.
$169 on Amazon

 

Victorinox Swiss Army Huntsman Pocket Knife
The perfect stocking stuffer, this 15-function multitool includes scissors, a wood saw, bottle opener and more–for everyday fixes or spontaneous adventures.
$66 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Greenworks Pro 2300 PSI 2.3-Gallon-GPM Cold Water Electric Pressure Washer
Whether it’s muddy decks or grimy patios he’s tidying, this high-powered pressure washer blasts through the mess. And it’s surprisingly quiet.
$322 on Amazon (was $369) $399.99 at Walmart

 

For the well-dressed

gifts for men 2025
Men's Dahab Rollneck Sweater
Made from soft cotton, this elevated essential feels luxe but laid-back. It’s the kind of sweater he’ll wear on repeat, from work to weekend.
$148 at KOTN

 

adidas Men's Grand Court 2.0 Running Shoes
Classic adidas vibes with modern comfort—these sneakers pair well with everything from jeans to joggers so he can run errands *and* laps.
$54 on Amazon (was $59)
Story continues below advertisement

 

5MM Curb Chain Necklace
For the man with discerning taste, this timeless chain will remind him of you time and again.
$248 at Mejuri

 

For the foodie

gifts for men 2025
Titanium Large Always Pan Pro
This cult-favourite pan just got an upgrade. With a titanium-infused non-stick coating and oven-safe durability, it’s the only pan he’ll need whether he’s flipping eggs or searing steak.
$230 at Our Place

 

gifts for men 2025
TokyoTreat Monthly Snack Box
For the guy who’s extra sweet–send them a TokyoTreat box packed with rare Japanese snacks, limited-edition KitKats, ramen and seasonal treats they won’t find at the grocery store. It’s a guaranteed snack-time saviour.
$37.50/month at TokyoTreat.com
Story continues below advertisement

 

gifts for men 2025
De'Longhi La Specialista Arte Evo Espresso Machine
With this Nespresso Vertuo Next machine, they can play barista from home, brewing silky-smooth lattés, espressos and more with the touch of a button.
$899.95 on Amazon $899.98 at Walmart

 

