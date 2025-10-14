25 thoughtful gifts for men (that they’ll *actually* use)

Send this page to someone via email

Your wrapping may be impressive (we applaud you, truly), but when it comes to gifting the special man (or men) in your life, it’s what’s beyond the bow that matters most. This holiday, we’ve eliminated the guesswork for you, with 12 purposeful presents that are sure to impress. From pampering essentials to ‘wow’-worthy trinkets, there’s a special gift for every guy on your list.

For the well-groomed

MANSCAPED Electric Hair Trimmer Give your man the gift of a fresh shave with this hair trimmer by Manscaped. It’s waterproof, includes a wireless charging dock and comes with adjustable trimming guards for different hair lengths. $124.99 on Amazon $129.00 at Walmart

For the techie

Beats Studio Buds + These sleek, noise-cancelling earbuds deliver powerful sound and all-day comfort for the man who refuses to skip a beat. With seamless pairing for both iOS and Android, they’re perfect for everything from tunes to podcasts. $229.94 on Amazon $229.94 at Walmart

Garmin Vívoactive 5 Part smartwatch, part fitness coach, this wearable tracks everything from sleep to stress to VO2 max. Bonus: it has up to 11 days of battery life on a single charge. $326.53 on Amazon (was $399.99) $335 at Walmart

Skylight Digital Picture Frame Show him how much you care with this sentimental picture frame. It alternates photos automatically, so he reminisce on all the good times. $199.99 on Amazon

For the guy who has everything

Warm, smoky and unforgettable, this fragrance hits all the right notes with hints of patchouli and sandalwood. A smooth scent for the man who’s tricky to shop for. $105 at Holt Renfrew

YETI 7 oz Flask and Funnel Made with kitchen-grade stainless steel and built to withstand the elements, he’ll adore this sleek pocket flask. The funnel ensures not a drop goes to waste. $65 on Amazon

Celebrate Love 1 oz. Fine Silver Coin (2025) Crafted in 99.99% pure silver with gold-plated accents, this coin celebrates the love you have for the man in your life. It’s a meaningful keepsake they’ll treasure for years to come. $139.95 at Royal Canadian Mint

For the world-traveller

Metro Folio Kit Slim and minimalist, this travel kit helps keep his travel essentials organized on the go. With water-resistant materials and a sleek design, it’s an absolute must-have for frequent flyers. $75 at Monos

Gotham Duffle Bag 45 Crafted from refined leather and designed for quick getaways, this Coach duffle adds polish to every trip. It’s roomy, durable, and easy to carry–even when overpacked. $238 at Coach

Voja Large Luggage Lightweight, impact-resistant and expandable, this sleek hard-shell suitcase is built for avid travellers. Bonus: it comes in bold colours so it’s easy to spot at baggage claim. $360 at Lojel

For the hobby-obsessed

LEGO Art Hokusai The Great Wave LEGO meets art with this recreation of Hokusai’s famous woodblock print. It’ll keep your guy busy for hours, and you *might* even want to display the finished product around the house. $139.99 on Amazon $154.98 at Walmart

For the handyman

Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless, Brushless, ¼-inch Hex Impact Driver Compact but powerful, this cordless impact driver makes light work of heavy-duty tasks. With brushless motor tech and fast-charging capabilities, it’s built for pros and DIYers alike. $169 on Amazon

Victorinox Swiss Army Huntsman Pocket Knife The perfect stocking stuffer, this 15-function multitool includes scissors, a wood saw, bottle opener and more–for everyday fixes or spontaneous adventures. $66 on Amazon

For the well-dressed

Men's Dahab Rollneck Sweater Made from soft cotton, this elevated essential feels luxe but laid-back. It’s the kind of sweater he’ll wear on repeat, from work to weekend. $148 at KOTN

adidas Men's Grand Court 2.0 Running Shoes Classic adidas vibes with modern comfort—these sneakers pair well with everything from jeans to joggers so he can run errands *and* laps. $54 on Amazon (was $59)

5MM Curb Chain Necklace For the man with discerning taste, this timeless chain will remind him of you time and again. $248 at Mejuri

For the foodie

Titanium Large Always Pan Pro This cult-favourite pan just got an upgrade. With a titanium-infused non-stick coating and oven-safe durability, it’s the only pan he’ll need whether he’s flipping eggs or searing steak. $230 at Our Place

TokyoTreat Monthly Snack Box For the guy who’s extra sweet–send them a TokyoTreat box packed with rare Japanese snacks, limited-edition KitKats, ramen and seasonal treats they won’t find at the grocery store. It’s a guaranteed snack-time saviour. $37.50/month at TokyoTreat.com

