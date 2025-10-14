25 thoughtful gifts for men (that they’ll *actually* use)

By Adriana Monachino
Your
wrapping may be impressive (we applaud you, truly), but when it comes to gifting the special man (or men) in your life, it’s what’s beyond the bow that matters most. This holiday, we’ve eliminated the guesswork for you, with 12 purposeful presents that are sure to impress. From pampering essentials to ‘wow’-worthy trinkets, there’s a special gift for every guy on your list.
For the well-groomed
Bold yet refined, this vibrant scent opens with juicy bergamot and softens into warm amber and musk. It’s the kind of fragrance that makes a lasting impression.
Give your man the gift of a fresh shave with this hair trimmer by Manscaped. It’s waterproof, includes a wireless charging dock and comes with adjustable trimming guards for different hair lengths.
Infused with soy protein and vitamin E, this lightweight lotion absorbs quickly and cools on contact–perfect after a workout or a hot shower. It hydrates without being greasy, so he can feel fresh all day long.
For the techie
These sleek, noise-cancelling earbuds deliver powerful sound and all-day comfort for the man who refuses to skip a beat. With seamless pairing for both iOS and Android, they’re perfect for everything from tunes to podcasts.
Part smartwatch, part fitness coach, this wearable tracks everything from sleep to stress to VO2 max. Bonus: it has up to 11 days of battery life on a single charge.
Show him how much you care with this sentimental picture frame. It alternates photos automatically, so he reminisce on all the good times.
For the guy who has everything
Warm, smoky and unforgettable, this fragrance hits all the right notes with hints of patchouli and sandalwood. A smooth scent for the man who’s tricky to shop for.
Made with kitchen-grade stainless steel and built to withstand the elements, he’ll adore this sleek pocket flask. The funnel ensures not a drop goes to waste.
A must-have for any collector or enthusiast, this hardcover deep dive into Rolex history is filled with glossy photos and fascinating horological trivia.
Crafted in 99.99% pure silver with gold-plated accents, this coin celebrates the love you have for the man in your life. It’s a meaningful keepsake they’ll treasure for years to come.
For the world-traveller
Slim and minimalist, this travel kit helps keep his travel essentials organized on the go. With water-resistant materials and a sleek design, it’s an absolute must-have for frequent flyers.
Crafted from refined leather and designed for quick getaways, this Coach duffle adds polish to every trip. It’s roomy, durable, and easy to carry–even when overpacked.
Lightweight, impact-resistant and expandable, this sleek hard-shell suitcase is built for avid travellers. Bonus: it comes in bold colours so it’s easy to spot at baggage claim.
For the hobby-obsessed
Designed for immersive gaming, this wireless headset delivers 3D audio, crystal-clear mic quality and low-latency performance, so he never misses the action.
LEGO meets art with this recreation of Hokusai’s famous woodblock print. It’ll keep your guy busy for hours, and you *might* even want to display the finished product around the house.
Equipped with speed-amplifying casing and a tetrahedral dimple design, these Titleist golf balls are sure to go the distance with avid golfers.
For the handyman
Compact but powerful, this cordless impact driver makes light work of heavy-duty tasks. With brushless motor tech and fast-charging capabilities, it’s built for pros and DIYers alike.
The perfect stocking stuffer, this 15-function multitool includes scissors, a wood saw, bottle opener and more–for everyday fixes or spontaneous adventures.
Whether it’s muddy decks or grimy patios he’s tidying, this high-powered pressure washer blasts through the mess. And it’s surprisingly quiet.
For the well-dressed
Made from soft cotton, this elevated essential feels luxe but laid-back. It’s the kind of sweater he’ll wear on repeat, from work to weekend.
Classic adidas vibes with modern comfort—these sneakers pair well with everything from jeans to joggers so he can run errands *and* laps.
For the man with discerning taste, this timeless chain will remind him of you time and again.
For the foodie
This cult-favourite pan just got an upgrade. With a titanium-infused non-stick coating and oven-safe durability, it’s the only pan he’ll need whether he’s flipping eggs or searing steak.
For the guy who’s extra sweet–send them a TokyoTreat box packed with rare Japanese snacks, limited-edition KitKats, ramen and seasonal treats they won’t find at the grocery store. It’s a guaranteed snack-time saviour.
With this Nespresso Vertuo Next machine, they can play barista from home, brewing silky-smooth lattés, espressos and more with the touch of a button.
