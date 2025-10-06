Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2025 start tomorrow – shop these early deals!

Send this page to someone via email

Get a head start on the biggest savings event of the year! Amazon Prime Big Deal Days kick off tomorrow, but you don’t have to wait to score incredible deals. Shop early offers now across all categories–from tech and home essentials to fashion and more. This year’s sale is extended to a 4 day event from October 7-10. Not a Prime member yet? Sign up today or start a free trial to enjoy perks like next-day delivery. And don’t forget to subscribe to The Curator’s newsletter for exclusive finds. From De’Longhi and Bissel to Kindle and more–start shopping our favourite deals early and be ready for even more discounts when Amazon Prime Big Deal Days officially begin.

Beauty & wellness deals

42% off

Crest 3D White Whitestrips Professional Effects Achieve a noticeably whiter smile in just a few days with Crest 3D White Whitestrips. These enamel-safe strips remove up to 14 years of stains, providing professional-level whitening results at home with advanced seal technology that keeps them securely in place for even coverage and lasting brightness. $41.29 on amazon (was: $71.17)

14% off

Dyson Airwrap Multi-styler Style, curl, smooth and dry–all without extreme heat. The Dyson Airwrap uses powerful airflow and intelligent heat control to protect from damage while delivering salon-worthy results. With multiple attachments and sleek storage, it’s the ultimate multitasking hair tool for every hair type and style preference. $474.99 on Amazon (was $549.99)

20% off

MANSCAPED The Handyman Compact Face Shaver This travel-ready electric shaver combines precision and power in a compact design. Featuring dual-action SkinSafe blades and hybrid foil technology, it delivers a close, comfortable shave with no irritation. Perfect for quick touch-ups or full grooming sessions, at home or on the go. $87.99 on amazon (was $109.99)

30% off

Secret Whole Body Aluminum Free Deodorant Stay fresh from head to toe with Secret’s aluminum-free whole-body deodorant. Its dermatologist-tested formula offers 72-hour odor protection without irritation, making it gentle enough for underarms, chest and private areas. $13.97 on Amazon (was $16.99)

20% off

WakeALL Hydrocolloid Patches Say goodbye to surprise breakouts with these handy hydrocolloid patches. These ultra-thin, invisible patches absorb impurities and protect blemishes from bacteria while reducing redness overnight. Waterproof and breathable, they stick firmly and heal discreetly, so you can wake up to clearer, calmer skin. $7.99 on Amazon (was $9.99)

Home deals

22% off

De'Longhi La Specialista Arte Evo Espresso Machine Craft café-quality coffee at home with the De’Longhi La Specialista Arte Evo. Featuring a built-in grinder, steam wand, and Cold Brew technology, it lets you perfect espresso, cappuccino, or cold coffee in minutes, all with professional precision and a sleek stainless steel finish. $699.98 on Amazon (was $899.99)

70% off

Canoly Cold Press Juicer Extract every drop of nutrition with the Canoly Cold Press Juicer. Its quiet motor, high juice yield, and wide chute make prepping fruits and veggies simple. Designed for easy cleaning and minimal oxidation, it preserves natural flavours and nutrients in every glass. $189.98 on Amazon (was $639.99)

50% off

COZSINOOR Queen Size Cooling Bed Pillows Sleep cooler and deeper with these cooling bed pillows. Filled with plush microfiber and wrapped in breathable cotton, these pillows offer perfect support while regulating temperature all night. Hypoallergenic and machine-washable, they deliver hotel-level comfort in your own bedroom. $49.99 on Amazon (was $100)

36% off

BISSELL Little Green Proheat Portable Deep Cleaner Tackle tough stains with this compact yet powerful deep cleaner, which uses Heatwave Technology and strong suction to remove spills, pet messes and dirt from carpets, upholstery and car interiors–making deep cleaning a quick and painless experience. $93.98 on Amazon (was $139.99)

40% off

Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven Cook, bake and serve in style with Amazon Basics’ enamelled cast iron Dutch oven. It retains heat evenly for tender roasts, hearty stews, and artisan bread. Durable, easy to clean, and oven-safe up to 400°F, it’s a timeless kitchen essential. $113.52 on Amazon

Tech deals

46% off

Amazon Echo Dot Upgrade your home with the Echo Dot–Amazon’s best-sounding compact smart speaker yet. Enjoy crisp vocals, balanced bass, and hands-free Alexa for music, timers, weather, and smart home control, all protected by multiple layers of privacy features. $37.99 on Amazon (was $69.99)

31% off

Amazon Fire TV 55 Inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart T Experience brilliant 4K with the Fire TV Omni QLED. Featuring adaptive brightness, Dolby Vision IQ and hands-free Alexa, it delivers immersive viewing while seamlessly connecting to your smart home. Stream, game and control your entire setup–no remote needed. $549.99 on Amazon (was $799.99)

22% off

Google Nest Thermostat Save energy and stay comfortable year-round with the Google Nest Thermostat. This smart device automatically adjusts to your schedule, helping lower bills while maintaining your perfect temperature. Easy to install and control from your phone, it’s smart climate control made simple. $139.99 on Amazon (was $179.99)

32% off

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Read anywhere with this lightweight e-reader. Its glare-free 6.8-inch display, adjustable warm light, and wireless charging make reading a pleasure day or night. With 32GB of storage, it’s perfect for avid readers who never want to run out of stories. $227.97 on amazon (was $334.97)

48% off

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus Get peace of mind with Ring’s Battery Doorbell Plus. Its expanded field of view and HD video let you see visitors head-to-toe, even at night. With motion alerts, two-way talk, and easy setup, it’s smart security that fits every home. $109.99 on Amazon (was $209.99)

Kids & family deals

34% off

New Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet Designed for ages 6–12, the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro offers fast performance, up to 13 hours of battery life and robust parental controls. Comes with a 1-year Amazon Kids+ subscription, protective case, and access to thousands of ad-free games, books and videos. $124.99 on Amazon (was $189.99)

78% off

Lxlu Portable Bottle Warmer Warm milk anywhere, anytime with the Lxlu Portable Bottle Warmer. Equipped with rapid heating technology, adjustable temperature control and USB charging, it’s ideal for travel or late-night feeds. Compact, spill-proof, and designed for modern parenting convenience. $89.98 on Amazon (was $399.99)

15% off

DJI Mini 3 (DJI RC) Drone Capture breathtaking shots effortlessly with the DJI Mini 3. Lightweight and foldable, it offers 4K HDR video, intelligent flight modes, and extended battery life. With easy controls and wind resistance, it’s perfect for beginners and aerial enthusiasts alike. $509 on Amazon (was $599)

15% off

Gotrax KS1 Kids Kick Scooter Keep kids active and having fun with the Gotrax KS1. This lightweight scooter features adjustable handlebars, a durable frame and bright LED wheels for added visibility. Ideal for outdoor play, it’s built for smooth rides and lasting adventures. $42.49 on Amazon (was $49.99)

28% off

Kids' Smart Watch Empower your little one with a Kids Smart Watch that blends fun and function. Features include 39 games, an HD camera, and 13 alarms for time management skills. $33.11 on Amazon (was $45.99)

