Our home editor’s 6 best home buys for September

This September, I’ve been fully embracing autumn. Not just in the weather, but in my appliances and home decor. As a self-proclaimed homebody, nothing screams a new fall season at home quite like a fresh cup of expresso from a new coffee machine – or lighting a pumpkin spice candle and waiting for the scent to fill my entire space with bakery-smelling goodness. I’ve searched far and wide across the internet to find only the best of the best in home indulgences. And don’t worry about pesky waiting times – sign up for Amazon’s membership (hello, Prime is just around the corner!) and unlock all the perks, including speedy shipping to make all your fall dreams come true.

De'Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine We love an affordable expresso machine option and this one is a brand name from De’Longhi that will give you a cafe-worthy brew every time. $129.98 on Amazon

Oster Extreme Mix Professional Blender Investing in a powerful blender is an absolute must if you love your morning smoothies (this professional blender from Oster effortlessly crushes ice and frozen fruit!). Boasting a 10-point blade stack, it’s time to get serious about whipping up all your favourite recipes. $194.98 on Amazon (was $299.99)

Pumpkin Spice Candle No fall decor is truly complete without an aromatic candle. This soy candle is an irresistible addition to your home—or a thoughtful gift for someone special. Smells like spiced vanilla pumpkin. Yum! $24.99 on Amazon

Sherpa Weighted Blanket Weighted blankets can increase melatonin production, which helps regulate the sleep-wake cycle. This sherpa option is the perfect companion for chilly nights. Ultra soft and available in queen size and twin size; 15lbs and 20lbs. $76.99 on Amazon

YETI Rambler 20 oz Travel Mug A quality travel mug is an absolute game-changer for those of us on the go. This YETI rambler is reliable (never worry about leaks!) and comes in a variety of fun colours to match your style. This one’s going straight in my workbag for convenient hydration. $48 on Amazon

Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Roller This year, I’ve been prioritizing being my most efficient self, and sometimes that requires help from the (robot) maid so I can free up more of my time. Cue the Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Roller. With smart features and up to 100 days of auto-emptying, you can even start it hands-free just by saying, “OK Dreame.” This vacuum gets dirt out of carpets and has legs that can climb over obstacles – so the job always gets done. $1699.99 at dreame (was $2299.99)

