Shop the best laptop deals on sale now

Your best work deserves the best tech and now’s the time to gear up for the new work season or semester. Apple, Samsung, Asus and more…stay ahead of the curve with these coveted brand name steals.

Apple 2025 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M4 chip The MacBook Air with M4 chip zips through work, play, and everything in between. With Apple Intelligence on your side, up to 18 hours of battery life, and a sleek, ultra-portable design, it’s your perfect partner for wherever life takes you. $1099.99 on Amazon (was $1399)

Apple 2025 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M4 chip If you’re looking for a bigger screen, the 15-inch MacBook Air gives you more room to create, stream and multitask – without giving up portability. $1449 on Amazon (was $1699)

ASUS Vivobook 17 Laptop Power through your day with the ASUS Vivobook 17 — a stunning 17.3” screen and powerhouse performance. Grab it while it’s 24 per cent off! $649 on Amazon (was $849)

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra Laptop Push boundaries with Samsung’s most powerful Intel processors yet, packed into a sleek, super thin design featuring a vibrant 3K touchscreen, long-lasting battery and advanced security to keep you focused and protected. $1999.99 on Amazon (was $2999.99)

ACER ICONIA P10-11-K5P5 The Acer Iconia Tab P10’s stunning 10.4” 2K display makes family movie nights, reading marathons, and gaming sessions feel extra immersive. Slim, light and powered for all-day use, it’s your go-to tablet whether you’re chilling at home or on the move. $199.99 on Amazon (was $249.99)

