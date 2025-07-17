SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
The Curator

Here’s how to treat a sunburn the right way

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted July 17, 2025 8:42 pm
1 min read
From soothing gels to nourishing creams and cooling mists, we’ve rounded up the best ways to ease the sting, speed up healing, and save your summer skin. View image in full screen
From soothing gels to nourishing creams and cooling mists, we’ve rounded up the best ways to ease the sting, speed up healing, and save your summer skin.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

We’ve all been there: a little too much time basking in the summer sun, and suddenly your skin’s radiating more heat than your beach bonfire. While we fully support chasing that golden glow, sun protection is non-negotiable – but when you do overdo it, knowing how to treat a sunburn is key. Not sure where to start? From soothing gels to nourishing creams and cooling mists, we’ve rounded up the best ways to ease the sting, speed up healing, and save your summer skin.

Let the recovery begin…

 

Aloe Vera After Sun Gel
The OG sunburn soother. Aloe vera is famous for a reason—it cools, calms, and hydrates parched skin instantly. Keep it in the fridge for extra relief.
$8.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Avène Thermal Spring Water Spray
Feeling hot and bothered? A few spritzes of this cult-fave French mist will calm the burn and reduce redness, stat. Ideal for sensitive skin and sun-stressed faces.
$26.11 on Amazon

 

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream
Replenish your skin barrier with this rich, ceramide-packed cream. It’s fragrance-free, dermatologist-approved, and safe for even the most tender sunburned spots.
$29.71 on Amazon

Sun Bum Cool Down Hydrating After Sun Lotion
With aloe, vitamin E, and cocoa butter, this creamy formula helps restore moisture while delivering a soothing dose of chill. Bonus: it smells like vacation in a bottle.
$13.99 on Amazon
More Recommendations

 

Aloe Vera Under Eye Patches
Tired eyes, meet your match – these aloe vera eye masks are like a little nap for your under-eyes, giving you that “I slept 8 hours” glow, even when your toddler (or Netflix) had other plans.
$20.99 on Amazon (was $25.99)

 

Hero Cosmetics Rescue Balm
Sunburned and starting to peel? This post-blemish fave doubles as a hero for flaking, irritated skin thanks to peptides and panthenol. Think of it as rehab for your skin.
$20.99 on Amazon (was $22.06)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Lotion SPF 30
Once your burn starts to heal, it’s all about prevention. This ultra-light, gel-based sunscreen keeps skin hydrated and protected, so you don’t repeat the burn.
$14.99 on Amazon (was $17.47)

 

Sunburns may be an unfortunate side effect of summer fun, but with the right TLC, your skin will bounce back in no time. Now go forth—hat on, SPF slathered—and soak up those rays responsibly.

More from The Curator
