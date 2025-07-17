Here’s how to treat a sunburn the right way

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
We’ve all been there: a little too much time basking in the summer sun, and suddenly your skin’s radiating more heat than your beach bonfire. While we fully support chasing that golden glow, sun protection is non-negotiable – but when you do overdo it, knowing how to treat a sunburn is key. Not sure where to start? From soothing gels to nourishing creams and cooling mists, we’ve rounded up the best ways to ease the sting, speed up healing, and save your summer skin.
Comments