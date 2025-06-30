5 items our beauty editor is loving this month

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As The Curator’s beauty editor, it’s my duty to test out buzzy beauty products when they’re sent my way. Every month, I handpick which ones are worth sharing with our readers—only a select few make it to the top of my list. Read on for this month’s shining stars.

Bioderma Sensibio Micellar Cleansing Oil I’ve long sworn by Bioderma’s iconic H2O Micellar Water–a forever favourite of mine that whisks away makeup without aggravating my sensitive skin. When I saw the brand launched the Sensibio Micellar Cleansing Oil, I knew I had to try it. The silky formula melts away makeup (even waterproof mascara and SPF) without stinging my eyes or leaving behind a greasy film. And the best part? My skin feels super soft and hydrated post-rinse. It’s officially earned its spot as step one in my double-cleansing routine. $23.19 on Amazon (was $28.99)

KISS imPRESS Press-On Falsies Perhaps my favourite new discovery, I wore these KISS imPRESS Press-On Falsies to an outdoor event at a farm recently–think blazing sun and sweat–and they did not budge. Despite the heat, they stayed perfectly in place from start to finish. The best part? They’re ridiculously easy to apply–no glue, no mess, just press and go. Honestly, I might like them even more than mascara. The soft, fanned-out effect gives my lashes that lifted, wide-eyed look without clumps or smudging. $27.97 on Amazon

JVN The Essential Dry Shampoo JVN’s The Essential Dry Shampoo is exactly that–essential. It smells divine, like a tropical paradise in a bottle, and unlike other dry shampoos I’ve tested, it doesn’t leave a stitch of white residue behind–just clean, fresh strands that look and feel as good as washed. It’s been my go-to for reviving second (or third) day hair without weighing it down or dulling the shine. Hot tip: I like to spray it directly onto my roots, then use a brush to evenly distribute the product for the perfect just-revived mane. $38 at Sephora

Icon Juice Glass Warning: these TikTok-viral glasses are too cute–I had to buy a few. But the pink bow Icon Juice Glass from Anthropologie? She’s my absolute fave. Just let this be your PSA: do *not* pour hot liquids into it. I learned that the hard (and tragic) way. Since then, it’s become my most-used cup for iced chai lattes and morning matchas. If you’re looking to add a touch of charm to your days, this cup is for you–I swear drinks just taste better in it… $16 at Anthropologie

Colgate Total Active Prevention Foaming Clean Soft Toothbrush So, electric vs. manual? The jury’s still out on which is more effective, but all I know is this toothbrush–and its 5,000+ ultra-soft bristles–has been a total game-changer. I’ve actually been reaching for the Colgate Total Active Prevention Foaming Clean Soft Toothbrush over my electric one lately, and I’m enjoying the change. The densely packed bristles create the most satisfying foam and give my teeth and gums a deep, gentle clean that feels surprisingly luxe. Dare I say, it makes brushing feel like less of a chore. $8.90 on Amazon (was $9.49)

