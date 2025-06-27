Best concealers for the over-40 crowd

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It’s a love-hate relationship. That’s the best way to describe how I feel about concealer as a woman in my mid (gasp!) forties. On one hand, I need all the help I can get—between dark circles from two young kids and sun spots, red spots… any spot, really.

But on the other hand, concealer has a way of drawing way too much attention to those pesky lines and cracks that snake around my eyes. And the more I try to hide the lines, the worse they look. So, I’ve been on a bit of a mission: finding the best concealers—ones that smooth out my uneven skin tone and brighten my under-eye area without looking cakey. I tested. I compared. I polled my forty-something circle.

Merit The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Foundation and Concealer Stick Technically, this is a foundation-and-concealer stick duo. But whatever you want to call it, I love it. The lipstick-like texture goes on smoothly and blends in seconds with the Merit brush. I swipe it under my eyes, along the bridge of my nose, and across my forehead. My skin looks brighter and more even, all while keeping that “no makeup” look that Merit is famous for. $52 at Sephora $52 at Merit

Clinique Even Better All-Over Concealer + Eraser Eraser? Bring it on. This Clinique concealer comes with an application wand and a handy blotter at the end of the tube. I really like the consistency and coverage—light but effective. It contains hyaluronic acid and caffeine to energize the under-eye area. Paired with my tinted moisturizer, I’m pretty much set for the day. $33.6 on Amazon (was $42) $42 Shoppers

NudeStix: Nudefix Cream Concealer Originally, I was aiming for the classic stick that has a cult following. But it was this skincare-infused liquid concealer that won me over. It’s creamy, lightweight, and moisturizing. The Canadian makeup line is known for its diverse range of shades—there are 13 to choose from for the Nudefix. $34 NudeStix $36 Shoppers Drugmart

Clarins Instant Concealer This concealer promises to revive tired eyes—and it didn’t disappoint. The texture is light and blends effortlessly, leaving no residue. You can use a sponge or concealer brush, or do what I did and just use your finger. A little goes a long way, so this tube will last. $48 at Shoppers Drug Mart

Benefit Boi-ing Industrial Strength Concealer I was skeptical at first—“Industrial Strength” felt like the opposite of what I was going for. However, this concealer was surprisingly light and applied smoothly with just a fingertip. Unlike the liquid options, this one comes in a pot. Perfect for travel or tossing in your bag. $36 Shoppers Drug Mart $36 Sephora

Eucerin Aquaphor Lip Balm This was a great tip from a fellow over-forty concealer aficionado: roll on some classic Aquafor lip balm under your eyes before applying concealer. Game. Changer. $5.04 on Amazon

One more piece of advice? Keep an eye on the expiration date. These little tubes might seem like they could last forever, but they’re not meant to. There’s a reason makeup has a shelf life stamped on the packaging—old product can clump, irritate, and be way less effective.

