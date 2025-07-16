SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

Trending summer 2025 makeup looks you need to try

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted July 16, 2025 9:37 pm
1 min read
We dug into the latest from brands like Tatcha, Rhode, and Clinique to uncover the season’s hottest products and trends to keep you glowing all season long (you're welcome in advance). View image in full screen
We dug into the latest from brands like Tatcha, Rhode, and Clinique to uncover the season’s hottest products and trends to keep you glowing all season long (you're welcome in advance).
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

We all crave that radiant, sun-kissed glow summer promises, but keeping our makeup fresh in the heat? That’s a whole different story. Mornings are spent blending foundations, perfecting the highlight, and lining eyes with precision – only to find by midday that sweat and humidity have turned our flawless faces into a melting canvas. So, what’s the secret to summer makeup that actually lasts? We dug into the latest from brands like Tatcha, Rhode, and Clinique to uncover the season’s hottest products and trends to keep you glowing all season long (you’re welcome in advance).

 

SPF & skin tint

The Silk Sunscreen SPF 50 Weightless Mineral Sunscreen
This summer’s must-have skin trend? A do-it-all SPF like this weightless mineral sunscreen that hydrates, brightens, and protects – giving your skin that fresh, no-makeup glow while fighting fine lines and UV damage.
$86.00 at Sephora
Story continues below advertisement

 

Clinique Moisture Surge Sheertint Hydrator Broad Spectrum SPF 25
Summer calls for lightweight, multitasking essentials—and Clinique’s Moisture Surge Sheertint fits the bill perfectly, delivering hydration, a sheer wash of color, and SPF protection without the weight.
$58 on Amazon

 

Hydration boost

Glazing Mist
Summer heat can leave skin feeling thirsty and dull, so a hydrating mist is your quick-refresh secret – instantly cooling, boosting glow, and locking in moisture wherever you are.
$48 at Rhode

 

Glossy lips

Maybelline New York Lifter Gloss
Swipe on Maybelline’s Lifter Gloss in ‘Ice’ – a dreamy translucent pink that drenches your lips in next-level shine and plumps with hyaluronic acid to smooth and contour, leaving them glossy, hydrated and totally kissable.
$10.97 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Bronzed glow

More Recommendations
e.l.f. SKIN Bronzing Drops
Skip the sun but keep the glow – e.l.f. SKIN’s Bronzing Drops infuse your skin with a warm, radiant sheen that feels fresh and natural. Lightweight and packed with skin-loving oils, they turn any moisturizer into a glow-getting summer essential.
$15.99 on Amazon

Faux freckles

Freckle Pen
Freckles are trending and this precision pen lets you dot on a natural, sun-kissed look that’s fresh and full of personality. It’s the secret to that playful, just-back-from-the-beach vibe, no sun required.
$10.88 on Amazon

 

Bright blush

Pocket Blush
Spicy Marg blends a hydrated glow with the perfect pop of colour. Super creamy and buildable – it’s gorgeous against tanned skin for summer vacay and can be applied on the cheeks and lips.
$39 at Rhode
Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device – $232.28

Moroccanoil Restorative Hair Mask – $24

e.l.f. Halo Glow Pinkie Puffs – $7.99

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Mascara – $11.28

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices