Trending summer 2025 makeup looks you need to try

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

We all crave that radiant, sun-kissed glow summer promises, but keeping our makeup fresh in the heat? That’s a whole different story. Mornings are spent blending foundations, perfecting the highlight, and lining eyes with precision – only to find by midday that sweat and humidity have turned our flawless faces into a melting canvas. So, what’s the secret to summer makeup that actually lasts? We dug into the latest from brands like Tatcha, Rhode, and Clinique to uncover the season’s hottest products and trends to keep you glowing all season long (you’re welcome in advance).

SPF & skin tint

The Silk Sunscreen SPF 50 Weightless Mineral Sunscreen This summer’s must-have skin trend? A do-it-all SPF like this weightless mineral sunscreen that hydrates, brightens, and protects – giving your skin that fresh, no-makeup glow while fighting fine lines and UV damage. $86.00 at Sephora

Story continues below advertisement

Clinique Moisture Surge Sheertint Hydrator Broad Spectrum SPF 25 Summer calls for lightweight, multitasking essentials—and Clinique’s Moisture Surge Sheertint fits the bill perfectly, delivering hydration, a sheer wash of color, and SPF protection without the weight. $58 on Amazon

Hydration boost

Glazing Mist Summer heat can leave skin feeling thirsty and dull, so a hydrating mist is your quick-refresh secret – instantly cooling, boosting glow, and locking in moisture wherever you are. $48 at Rhode

Glossy lips

Maybelline New York Lifter Gloss Swipe on Maybelline’s Lifter Gloss in ‘Ice’ – a dreamy translucent pink that drenches your lips in next-level shine and plumps with hyaluronic acid to smooth and contour, leaving them glossy, hydrated and totally kissable. $10.97 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Bronzed glow

e.l.f. SKIN Bronzing Drops Skip the sun but keep the glow – e.l.f. SKIN’s Bronzing Drops infuse your skin with a warm, radiant sheen that feels fresh and natural. Lightweight and packed with skin-loving oils, they turn any moisturizer into a glow-getting summer essential. $15.99 on Amazon

Faux freckles

Freckle Pen Freckles are trending and this precision pen lets you dot on a natural, sun-kissed look that’s fresh and full of personality. It’s the secret to that playful, just-back-from-the-beach vibe, no sun required. $10.88 on Amazon

Bright blush

Pocket Blush Spicy Marg blends a hydrated glow with the perfect pop of colour. Super creamy and buildable – it’s gorgeous against tanned skin for summer vacay and can be applied on the cheeks and lips. $39 at Rhode

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device – $232.28

Moroccanoil Restorative Hair Mask – $24

e.l.f. Halo Glow Pinkie Puffs – $7.99

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Mascara – $11.28