Canada Day sales 2025 – shop now before they end!

Canada Day is here, and so are some of the year’s best sales. Whether you’re celebrating with a little retail therapy or finally grabbing that item you’ve been eyeing, now’s the time to shop. From sharp menswear deals at Harry Rosen to 15% off everything at Silk & Snow, plus big savings on furniture from Article, these Canada Day sales are in full swing – but some end today. Here’s a quick roundup of the best offers to check out before they’re gone.

Fortra 62.5 Inch Low Media Unit - White Oak With roomy shelves and clever cord management, this Fortra Media Unit keeps your space tidy and peaceful – so peaceful, you might all finally agree on the same movie night pick. $729 at Article (was $1299)

Sardis 118 Inch Outdoor Dining Table - Vintage Brown The Sardis Table turns outdoor dining into a runway moment. Sleek powder-coated legs, a slatted teak top, and seating for ten? It’s giving timeless sophistication – with just the right amount of drama. $2099 at Article ($2499)

Sanders 37 Inch Lounge Chair - Ivory Wool Bouclé The Sanders lounge chair is the definition of Scandinavian simplicity. Features soft bouclé upholstery, reversible cushions perfect for impromptu forts, and fabrics tough enough to withstand life’s little messes. $519 at Article (was $799)

Percale Bed Sheets These breathable percale sheets from Silk & Snow are crafted in Portugal with organic dyes and a matte, hotel-style finish for a luxurious, cooling sleep. $153 at Silk & Snow (was $180)

Bed Frame with Storage This Silk & Snow bed frame features a minimalist design with a spacious drawer at the foot for tidy storage – perfectly paired with a 10 inch to 14 inch mattress. No box spring needed. $680 at Silk & Snow (was $800)

Plush Terry Towel Set Thoughtfully crafted in Portugal with sustainability and longevity in mind, these towels feature longer terry loops for a plush, luxurious feel, a sleek twill border for added elegance, and a handy hanging loop for everyday use. $244.8 at Silk & Snow (was $360)

Eton Slim-Fit Striped Cotton-Blend Dress Shirt This light blue striped shirt redefines quiet luxury: crafted in Romania with a silky cotton. It moves with you, resists wrinkles, and drapes like a second skin – finished with mother-of-pearl buttons and refined tailoring. $197.99 at Harry Rosen (was $330)

BOSS Lisbon Leather Derbies Crafted in Portugal with burnished leather and tonal stitching, the Lisbon lace-ups is all about sophistication – a classic dress shoe built for modern strides. Grab it while it’s 25 per cent off! $260.99 at Harry Rosen (was $348)

BOSS Ray Faux Grain Leather Crossbody Bag Sleek and structured with a faux grained leather finish, this compact BOSS bag balances function and style with multiple zip compartments, an adjustable strap, and subtle logo detailing, all in a sustainably crafted silhouette. $109.99 at Harry Rosen (was $138)

