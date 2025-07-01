Canada Day sales 2025 – shop now before they end!

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Canada Day is here, and so are some of the year’s best sales. Whether you’re celebrating with a little retail therapy or finally grabbing that item you’ve been eyeing, now’s the time to shop. From sharp menswear deals at Harry Rosen to 15% off everything at Silk & Snow, plus big savings on furniture from Article, these Canada Day sales are in full swing – but some end today. Here’s a quick roundup of the best offers to check out before they’re gone.
The Sardis Table turns outdoor dining into a runway moment. Sleek powder-coated legs, a slatted teak top, and seating for ten? It’s giving timeless sophistication – with just the right amount of drama.
The Sanders lounge chair is the definition of Scandinavian simplicity. Features soft bouclé upholstery, reversible cushions perfect for impromptu forts, and fabrics tough enough to withstand life’s little messes.
Thoughtfully crafted in Portugal with sustainability and longevity in mind, these towels feature longer terry loops for a plush, luxurious feel, a sleek twill border for added elegance, and a handy hanging loop for everyday use.
This light blue striped shirt redefines quiet luxury: crafted in Romania with a silky cotton. It moves with you, resists wrinkles, and drapes like a second skin – finished with mother-of-pearl buttons and refined tailoring.
Sleek and structured with a faux grained leather finish, this compact BOSS bag balances function and style with multiple zip compartments, an adjustable strap, and subtle logo detailing, all in a sustainably crafted silhouette.
