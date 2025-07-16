13 coastal summer must-haves you need now

Send this page to someone via email

Say yes to the invite! Whether it’s a last-minute beach picnic, your pickle ball tournament dinner or a golden hour spin on the boat with your crew, let’s help you aggregate a Best Dressed getup that hits the big bullseye for summer 2025.

Crab Fest

The mission: to be summery, but with coverage and warmth after sunset. For me? Nothing trumps a white cotton maxi (or skirt) paired alongside a cute cardi for after the sun sets.

Cropped Long Sleeve Cardigan This combo. This gathered neckline maxi dress plus a two-button cardigan, both from Canadian brand Oak and Fort, is ideal for that last minute, late afternoon cottage cocktail party, non? Oui! $58 at Oak and Fort

Gathered Neckline Maxi Dress Because how adorable? We’re truly obsessed with the flow-y, effortless vibes this maxi gives off. $88 at Oak and Fort

DREAM PAIRS Women's Mesh Ballet Flats After a mildly shaky start the past couple of years, mesh flats have emerged as this season’s most sought-after wheels. $42.99 on Amazon (was $47.01)

Cotton Lightweight Scarf Because you should always feel and dress like you just returned from Provence. $19.99 on Amazon

Wavy Disc Ring in Gold Finish the vignette (and prepare for accessories-envy) with a Wavy Disc ring by Vancouver’s Lolo. $130 at Lolo

Water Day!

Golden hour on a boat can feel like you’re living inside a watercolour painting (or a music video, your call). For a grownup getup, consider hopping on board with an Italian-leaning vibe.

MEISEE Pure Mulberry Silk Scarf High on the bellissima barometer whether it’s around your neckline, tied to your tote or worn kerchief-style over your mane attraction. $22.99 on Amazon

Hattie Crop The high-rise Hattie barrel jean by AG nails that laid-back-but-luxe message. $348 at AG Jeans

AM to PM Boyfriend Shirt Sleeves rolled, peekaboo bikini top beneath – you get the idea. The AM to PM Boyfriend shirt by Canadian brand Pure and Simple is a sophisticated year-round essential. $198 at Pure&Simple

More Recommendations 9 top shapewear finds for every body type

Offshore Top Here’s your candy-shell colour pop for underneath that button up. $110 at Left on Friday

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Cardigan Or just skip the pants and the chemise and rock a swimsuit plus chunky cardi combo (my kinda gal). $41.59 on Amazon (was $51.99)

Casual But Keep It Fancy

You know those invites. They hint at being dressy but also demand for casual. They can be stress-inducing to architect, to say the least. The solution? Silk – plus pretty much anything.

Tuxedo Pant in Sand/Magenta Stripe Vancouver’s Stapl Studio has nailed it with this wide-legged tuxedo pant avec half elastic waist – and pockets. $340 at Staplstudio

Wilfred Pacino Vest You know I love a well-tailored linen vest, and this Pacino version from Aritzia can float between corporate and the cabin. $118 at Aritzia

Cross Knotted Hairbands You might as well be putting on a crown. A knotted headband instantly injects a dose of regal and a dash of cool. $15.99 on Amazon

