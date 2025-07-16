13 coastal summer must-haves you need now

Descrease article font size
Say yes to the invite! Whether it’s a last-minute
beach picnic, your pickle ball tournament dinner or a golden hour spin on the boat with your crew, let’s help you aggregate a Best Dressed getup that hits the big bullseye for summer 2025.
The mission: to be summery, but with coverage and warmth after sunset. For me? Nothing trumps a white cotton maxi (or skirt) paired alongside a cute cardi for after the sun sets.
This combo. This gathered neckline maxi dress plus a two-button cardigan, both from Canadian brand Oak and Fort, is ideal for that last minute, late afternoon cottage cocktail party, non? Oui!
Because how adorable? We’re truly obsessed with the flow-y, effortless vibes this maxi gives off.
After a mildly shaky start the past couple of years, mesh flats have emerged as this season’s most sought-after wheels.
Because you should always feel and dress like you just returned from Provence.
Finish the vignette (and prepare for accessories-envy) with a Wavy Disc ring by Vancouver’s Lolo.
Golden hour on a boat can feel like you’re living inside a watercolour painting (or a music video, your call). For a grownup getup, consider hopping on board with an Italian-leaning vibe.
High on the bellissima barometer whether it’s around your neckline, tied to your tote or worn kerchief-style over your mane attraction.
The high-rise Hattie barrel jean by AG nails that laid-back-but-luxe message.
Sleeves rolled, peekaboo bikini top beneath – you get the idea. The AM to PM Boyfriend shirt by Canadian brand Pure and Simple is a sophisticated year-round essential.
Here’s your candy-shell colour pop for underneath that button up.
Or just skip the pants and the chemise and rock a swimsuit plus chunky cardi combo (my kinda gal).
You know those invites. They hint at being dressy but also demand for casual. They can be stress-inducing to architect, to say the least. The solution? Silk – plus pretty much anything.
Vancouver’s Stapl Studio has nailed it with this wide-legged tuxedo pant avec half elastic waist – and pockets.
You know I love a well-tailored linen vest, and this Pacino version from Aritzia can float between corporate and the cabin.
You might as well be putting on a crown. A knotted headband instantly injects a dose of regal and a dash of cool.
