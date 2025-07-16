SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Video link
Headline link
The Curator

13 coastal summer must-haves you need now

By Susie Wall The Curator Team
Posted July 16, 2025 8:00 am
1 min read
Feel the coastal vibes. View image in full screen
Feel the coastal vibes.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Say yes to the invite! Whether it’s a last-minute beach picnic, your pickle ball tournament dinner or a golden hour spin on the boat with your crew, let’s help you aggregate a Best Dressed getup that hits the big bullseye for summer 2025.

 

Crab Fest

The mission: to be summery, but with coverage and warmth after sunset. For me? Nothing trumps a white cotton maxi (or skirt) paired alongside a cute cardi for after the sun sets.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Cropped Long Sleeve Cardigan
This combo. This gathered neckline maxi dress plus a two-button cardigan, both from Canadian brand Oak and Fort, is ideal for that last minute, late afternoon cottage cocktail party, non? Oui!
$58 at Oak and Fort

 

Gathered Neckline Maxi Dress
Because how adorable? We’re truly obsessed with the flow-y, effortless vibes this maxi gives off.
$88 at Oak and Fort

 

DREAM PAIRS Women's Mesh Ballet Flats
After a mildly shaky start the past couple of years, mesh flats have emerged as this season’s most sought-after wheels.
$42.99 on Amazon (was $47.01)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Cotton Lightweight Scarf
Because you should always feel and dress like you just returned from Provence.
$19.99 on Amazon

 

Wavy Disc Ring in Gold
Finish the vignette (and prepare for accessories-envy) with a Wavy Disc ring by Vancouver’s Lolo.
$130 at Lolo

 

Water Day!

Golden hour on a boat can feel like you’re living inside a watercolour painting (or a music video, your call). For a grownup getup, consider hopping on board with an Italian-leaning vibe.

 

MEISEE Pure Mulberry Silk Scarf
High on the bellissima barometer whether it’s around your neckline, tied to your tote or worn kerchief-style over your mane attraction.
$22.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Hattie Crop
The high-rise Hattie barrel jean by AG nails that laid-back-but-luxe message.
$348 at AG Jeans

 

AM to PM Boyfriend Shirt
Sleeves rolled, peekaboo bikini top beneath – you get the idea. The AM to PM Boyfriend shirt by Canadian brand Pure and Simple is a sophisticated year-round essential.
$198 at Pure&Simple
More Recommendations

 

Offshore Top
Here’s your candy-shell colour pop for underneath that button up.
$110 at Left on Friday
Story continues below advertisement

 

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Cardigan
Or just skip the pants and the chemise and rock a swimsuit plus chunky cardi combo (my kinda gal).
$41.59 on Amazon (was $51.99)

 

Casual But Keep It Fancy

You know those invites. They hint at being dressy but also demand for casual. They can be stress-inducing to architect, to say the least. The solution? Silk – plus pretty much anything.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Tuxedo Pant in Sand/Magenta Stripe
Vancouver’s Stapl Studio has nailed it with this wide-legged tuxedo pant avec half elastic waist – and pockets.
$340 at Staplstudio

 

Wilfred Pacino Vest
You know I love a well-tailored linen vest, and this Pacino version from Aritzia can float between corporate and the cabin.
$118 at Aritzia

 

Cross Knotted Hairbands
You might as well be putting on a crown. A knotted headband instantly injects a dose of regal and a dash of cool.
$15.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

More from The Curator
