Exercise on the go with these portable workout gear must-haves

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As we approach summer, exploring, going on vacation and being outdoors take priority, which means you don’t necessarily have time to fit in a good workout. That’s why we came up with a list of portable workout gear that you need to get back into your fitness routine, even as you’re on the go. From travel yoga mats, weighted jump ropes, mini steppers and adjustable weights, we’ve got you covered. Here are portable workout gear must-haves to get you exercising at any time and anywhere.

Peach Bands Core Sliders Sculpt and tone on the go with these core sliders. They provide a full-body high-intensity workout minus all the equipment. Activate and engage your core and target all the necessary muscles, whether you’re on a time crunch or not. It conveniently comes in a mesh carrying bag so you can bring it anywhere—slip it in your luggage, duffle bag or work tote. $19.95 on Amazon (was $24.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Wooden Paralettes Crafted from premium hardwood, these push-up bars provide a splinter-free grip with a smooth finish that won’t have your hands slipping. Featuring a 5.3-inch base, these paralettes stay firmly on the ground during big movements, making them perfect for your at-home (or at-hotel) workout session. From push-ups to yoga flows, they’re lightweight and are non-assembly required, so you can forget about complicated setups. $49.99 on Amazon

Fitness Mini Stepper Missed going to the gym today? It’s no problem with this fitness mini stepper. Specifically designed for full-cardio and lower-body strength training, this stepper works your glutes, thighs and calves without actually having to go to the gym. It’s easy and intuitive, so you surely don’t feel like you’re actually working out. It’s small and compact, so you can easily move it to one room or the other. When not in use, conveniently tuck it under the bed, in the closet, or in a storage bin. $85 on Decathlon

Weighted Jump Rope Nothing says portable fitness equipment like a weighted jump rope. This unique cordless design is compact and portable for exercising anytime and anywhere. The ends are equipped with weight-bearing balls with increased difficulty if needed. Plus, there’s a counter attached with a clear screen so you can easily keep track of your motions. $19.85 on Amazon (was $22.82)

Story continues below advertisement

Google Fitbit Sense 2 Speaking of keeping track of workouts, if you’re looking for a handy multifunctional tracker, turn to this Fitbit Sense 2. It does everything you could possibly think of in a watch—tracking and improving sleep quality, counting steps, tracking stress management, receiving irregular heart rhythm notifications and more. It’s also designed for all-day wear, so when you’re not active, you can receive text and phone notifications, Bluetooth calls and view maps. It’s sleek and water-resistant to up to 50 metres and lasts over six hours on a single charge. $259.94 on Amazon (was $329.95)

You may also like:

Sage Bala Ball – $52.37

Smart Weighted Hula Hoop – $59.95

Bellabooty Exercise Hipthrust Belt – $69.99

SPORTBIT Wrist and Ankle Weights Say goodbye to bulky weights when working out on the go! These wrist and ankle weights are made from soft silicone and are especially designed to work with you, not get in your way. The super convenient velcro strap lets you take them off in seconds, while the portable compact design is handy to slip in your gym bag, weekend bag or purse. Now, you can turn just about any activity into a workout, like walking the dog, cleaning or simply going for a walk. This is one portable workout gear must-have. $39.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Double Roller Mini This must-have is exactly what you need to help relieve muscles and tension when you know you have a full day of travelling or have made time for that 30-minute workout while on vacation. Made from dense foam that is super lightweight, these can easily be added to your carry-on with ease. Use the exterior roller to massage arms and legs while the interior roller releases tension in your back. $44 on Lululemon

Adjustable Dumbbells Yes, you read that right. If there is one portable workout gear to get your hands on, it’s this one. They’re 4-in-1 weights that are adjustable in seconds. Each handweight consists of six weights of 0.5 pounds, so that you can add or decrease weights in a breeze. They’re easy to store and compact for extra space on your dumbbell rack or to store in your home. They also come in a variety of colours for what vibe you’re feeling! $56.99 on Amazon (was $69.99)

Luna Yoga Travel Non-Slip Mat If yoga is your favourite workout, then this travel non-slip mat has your name on it. The keyword is that it’s foldable, so it’s easy to carry wherever you are, on the go. It’s ideal for travel, especially if you don’t have access to an actual class; just pull out this mat and you don’t need to miss a workout. It’s also perfect for the office, in the park, at the beach or hiking. Plus, it’s eco-friendly, so it’s PVC-free, latex-free and chemical-free, making it safe for you and the environment. It’s also machine washable, so cleaning is trouble-free. $86 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Theragun Mini Another helpful tool that helps with fitness on the go is the Theragun mini. It’s the smallest and lightest massage gun that offers ultra-portable relief. It eases tension, reduces stress, relieves aches and the best part? It fits right in your bag. There is even a travel lock feature that keeps the Theragun from accidentally turning on during transport. There are three different attachments included depending on which muscles need to be relieved, plus a USB-C charging cable and soft travel case. $219 on Therabody (was $249)

You may also like:

Adjustable Ankle Weight Set – $23.98

Treadmill Walking Pad Mat – $40.99

Pilates Essential Kit – $43.99