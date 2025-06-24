10 best wellness trends to try for summer

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Whether you’re well-versed in biohacking, or prefer to keep your health journey simple, there are loads of wonderful wellness trends to try this summer. Think spending more time in nature, nourishing seasonal meals, waking up refreshed and bringing the outdoors in. Get ready for your healthiest summer yet!
LED Therapy
The light-up face masks you’ve seen all over social media aren’t just for likes! They’re designed to rejuvenate your complexion using light-emitting diodes to penetrate to the deeper layers of your skin, to improve cellular performance, soothe redness and more.
Drinking Green Tea
Coffee is out—matcha is in! Green tea is loaded with antioxidants and provides an energy boost, without the crashes or jitters that come with too much caffeine. Try it iced for perfect summer sipping.
Sauna Therapy
Spending time in a sauna has been linked to a range of potential health benefits, including pain relief, stress reduction and improved heart health.
Wellness Retreats
Vacations that prioritize rest and relaxation, along with nutritious food and Zen activities like yoga and meditation, are the hottest trips this summer.
Forest Bathing
Spending time walking in nature can significantly lower blood pressure, reduce stress and improve mental clarity. Shinrin-yoku, the Japanese notion of forest bathing, is a therapeutic practice that involves spending time walking in a forest setting to boost mental and physical wellbeing.
Therapeutic Journaling
Jotting down your thoughts and feelings can assist with processing your feelings and setting intentions. All it takes is a few minutes every morning or night and you’ll slowly gain more clarity.
Eating Seasonally
Allowing the time of year to determine what you put on your plate ensures you get the freshest, most nutrient-rich food. Plus, by eating local you’re supporting Canadian farmers!
Nature-inspired Design
If you are giving your home a summer glow-up, be sure to call on earthy tones, natural wood, and include lots of plants to create a chill, restorative space.
Going Alcohol-Free
Whether you’re sober curious or have completely given up booze, mocktail culture is here to stay! And you can still pour plenty of fun with zero-proof drinks like Virgin Margaritas and Phony Negronis.
Prioritizing Sleep
Late nights are out—early bedtimes are in! Getting enough shut eye is essential for good health because it supports everything from immune function to memory recall and emotional regulation. Most adults need around 8 hours of uninterrupted zzz’s each night.
