SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

10 best wellness trends to try for summer

By Karen Robock The Curator Team
Posted June 24, 2025 9:00 am
2 min read
summer wellness trends View image in full screen
Get ready for your healthiest summer yet!.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether you’re well-versed in biohacking, or prefer to keep your health journey simple, there are loads of wonderful wellness trends to try this summer. Think spending more time in nature, nourishing seasonal meals, waking up refreshed and bringing the outdoors in. Get ready for your healthiest summer yet!

 

LED Therapy

The light-up face masks you’ve seen all over social media aren’t just for likes! They’re designed to rejuvenate your complexion using light-emitting diodes to penetrate to the deeper layers of your skin, to improve cellular performance, soothe redness and more.

Story continues below advertisement

 

summer wellness trends
Omnilux Contour Face
The soft, flexible silicone comfortably hugs the contours of your face while medical-grade red LED lights work on smoothing skin texture and stimulating collagen production. For best results, the recommended treatment time is 10 minutes, three to five times a week.
$535 at Omnilux

 

Drinking Green Tea

Coffee is out—matcha is in! Green tea is loaded with antioxidants and provides an energy boost, without the crashes or jitters that come with too much caffeine. Try it iced for perfect summer sipping.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Ochcahser Matcha Set
Make the ultimate matcha latte at home with this stylish set that includes a bamboo whisk, bowl with spout, scoop and more.
$45.15 on Amazon

 

Sauna Therapy

Spending time in a sauna has been linked to a range of potential health benefits, including pain relief, stress reduction and improved heart health.

summer wellness trends
CurrentBody Infrared Sauna Blanket
This infrared blanket comes with adjustable settings, a comfort pillow, and towel insert. It’s the best way to have a first-class sauna experience in the comfort of your own home.
$889.99 at CurrentBody
Story continues below advertisement

 

Wellness Retreats

Vacations that prioritize rest and relaxation, along with nutritious food and Zen activities like yoga and meditation, are the hottest trips this summer.

 

Long Vacations Carry On Luggate Set
You’ll be gliding through airports and beyond with this matching carry-on set that includes a rolling suitcase, duffel bag and toiletry bag. The suitcase comes with spinner wheels, an adjustable handle, and a tough outer shell.
$129.99 on Amazon

 

Story continues below advertisement

Forest Bathing

Spending time walking in nature can significantly lower blood pressure, reduce stress and improve mental clarity. Shinrin-yoku, the Japanese notion of forest bathing, is a therapeutic practice that involves spending time walking in a forest setting to boost mental and physical wellbeing.

 

summer wellness trends
Reebok X White Mountaineering Classic Leather Shoes
$250 at Reebok
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Tenzo Bamboo Whisk – $15.99

Running Lights – $19.99

Sperax Walking Vibration Pad – $239.99

 

Therapeutic Journaling

Jotting down your thoughts and feelings can assist with processing your feelings and setting intentions. All it takes is a few minutes every morning or night and you’ll slowly gain more clarity.

 

And Per Se Wellness Journal
This three-month planner and daily journal covers gratitude, fitness, self-care and so much more, to help you prioritize your wellbeing. The prompts are straight-forward and useful for keeping tabs on your feels and setting new intentions.
$19.95 on Amazon
More Recommendations
Story continues below advertisement

 

Eating Seasonally

Allowing the time of year to determine what you put on your plate ensures you get the freshest, most nutrient-rich food. Plus, by eating local you’re supporting Canadian farmers!

 

summer wellness trends
La Vita e Bella Tote
You’ll need a cute cloth tote to carry your farmer’s market finds. We love this rugged cotton bag that looks like it’s made for hauling home fresh fruits and veggies.
$29 at Simons
Story continues below advertisement

 

Nature-inspired Design

If you are giving your home a summer glow-up, be sure to call on earthy tones, natural wood, and include lots of plants to create a chill, restorative space.

 

GaliGali Peel and Stick Paper, Floral Boho
Bring a touch of the outdoors in with this botanical design that looks fresh in a bathroom, bedroom, or living room space. Its peel and stick, making it as easy to install as it is to remove, when you’re ready for another design refresh.
$16.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Going Alcohol-Free

Whether you’re sober curious or have completely given up booze, mocktail culture is here to stay! And you can still pour plenty of fun with zero-proof drinks like Virgin Margaritas and Phony Negronis.

 

Oneida True Colors Cocktail Glasses
Girls’ night just got a whole lot more stylish with this four-piece set of dishwasher-safe cocktail glasses that includes purple, red, orange and blue. They look great and everyone will be able to easily find their mocktail.
$41.8 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Prioritizing Sleep

Late nights are out—early bedtimes are in! Getting enough shut eye is essential for good health because it supports everything from immune function to memory recall and emotional regulation. Most adults need around 8 hours of uninterrupted zzz’s each night.

 

summer wellness trends
Marimekko Unikko Open Bright Orange King Duvet Cover Set
You’ll be off to la-la land in no time when you tuck into this stylish duvet and sham set. It’s made with 100 percent organic cotton, which will help to keep you cool and comfy all night long.
$467 at Marimekko
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Nap Time Pillow Spray – $38.99

Weighted Blanket – $59.99

Our Place Splendor Blender – $170

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices