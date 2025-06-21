SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
10 essentials every yogi needs for a perfect practice

By Karen Robock The Curator Team
Posted June 21, 2025 2:30 pm
1 min read
best yoga essentials View image in full screen
A few of our faves, in celebration of International Yoga Day.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This ancient practice has numerous benefits for people of all ages. Research has shown that doing yoga regularly can boost flexibility and overall strength, improve sleep, reduce stress, and more. Whether you’re into restorative stretching or intense Ashtanga flows, the right gear can be key to supporting this healthy habit. Read on for ten essentials every yogi needs for a perfect practice, in celebration of International Yoga Day.

 

Best mat

Gaiam Yoga Mat Premium Solid Color Reversible Non Slip Exercise & Fitness Mat
This mat is a classic that works hard whether you’re a lifelong yogi or trying your first downward dogs. It comes with 5mm of cushion for comfortable poses and is relatively lightweight (at under 3 pounds), so you can easily tote it to your neighbourhood studio.
$51.85 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best water bottle alternative

best yoga essentials
Yeti Straw Mug
This is a premium hydration station. It’s dishwasher safe, has enough capacity to hold an entire litre of iced matcha—and the ability to keep it chilled for hours. Plus, it will fit in your car’s oversized cup holder.
$54 at Yeti

 

Best blocks

ProSource Natural Cork Yoga Blocks Set of 2
A pair of blocks is an essential prop for a well-rounded practice. They will allow you to move safely into more advanced poses, maintain proper alignment, and prevent muscle strain.
$29.97 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best yoga bag

Yoga Bag
You can run errands before and after class or bring your own bands and blocks—and pack everything else you need into the zippered main compartment. Just slide your mat into the sling for easy transport.
$19.89 on Amazon (was $21.89)

 

Best on-the-go wallet

best yoga essentials
Lole Alesia Double Wristlet Wallet
Dual detached pouches are perfect for stashing your valuables as you shuttle to and from your hot yoga class. The trifold wallet has space for cash, cards, and the like, while the zippered pouch keeps other valuable safe when you’re on the move.
$35 at Lole
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best bolster

EONSHINE Canvas Exquisite Fluffy Meditation Yoga Bolster Pillow
Whether you’re working on breathing and meditation in your Hatha class or like to have a cushion under your knees in savasana (the final resting pose), this bolster is the right shape and firmness to keep you comfortable. We like the sturdy handle, and that it comes with zippered outer cover for easy cleaning.
$62.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best yoga socks

Yoga Socks
Generally, people are encouraged to do yoga barefoot, but not everyone is comfortable with that, especially at the gym or movement studio. We like the elastic arch support of these grippy socks, that have a seamless toe and are made with 90 per cent cotton.
$10.59 on Amazon (was $19.99)

 

Best yoga bottoms

best yoga essentials
Lululemon Align High-Rise Short
The buttery soft sweat-wicking fabric and wide high-rise waistband will keep you comfortable as you move through your studio class or home routine. Choose from 14 different colours and four lengths to find your perfect pair.
$64 at Lululemon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best yoga top

best yoga essentials
Alo Yoga Airlift Divine Bra
You get comfort, style and function with this bra top. And the front ruching and pretty colour options mean it’s cute enough to wear off the mat, too.
$88 at Alo Yoga

 

Best mat cleaner

best yoga essentials
Savon du Bois Yoga Mat Spray
This made-in-Canada spray includes botanicals like rosemary, lavender, lemongrass and marjoram to keep your mat fresh and clean. Simply spray all over whenever it needs a refresh, then allow to dry before you roll your mat up for storage.
$18.50 at Savon du Bois
Story continues below advertisement

 

