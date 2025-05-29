7 summer-ready sandal trends you’ll love

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

What’s better than the feeling of warm sunshine on your skin? The return of open-toe season, of course. (Time to book that pedicure.) While slingback heels and your favourite pair of sneakers have their place, nothing captures the spirit of summer quite like a standout sandal. From leopard print peep-toes to gladiator-style flats, this season’s lineup is replete with spotlight-stealing styles ready to have their moment. Ahead, seven sandal trends that will have you counting down the days to your next sunny escape.

Thong-tastic

Once the crème de la crème of summer footwear–think ’90s surf culture–thong sandals are making a major comeback, with a twist. Shedding their flip-flop reputation, these reimagined staples blend nostalgic silhouettes with modern details. This summer, slip them on for everything from brunch plans to farmers’ market strolls and beyond.

Make Them Jelly

Yet another blast from the past, jelly sandals have resurfaced–and no, your mom didn’t pick them out this time. You may remember your first pair from childhood, when chunky plastic soles reigned supreme, but the adult version? Look out for sophisticated silhouettes and hues with just the right amount of shine. These throwback staples are ready to reclaim a spot in your summer wardrobe.

All About Animal Print

One trend we’ll never tire of? Animal print. From bold leopard pumps to snakeskin flats and everything in between, these daring styles are designed to turn heads–and summer is the perfect time to play with prints. This season, channel your inner wild side: start with a breezy maxi dress, add some sleek sunnies and finish the look with your favourite statement accessories. Because subtle is overrated.

Woven & Wonderful

There’s something about a woven texture that has us daydreaming of a trip to the Mediterranean, stat. Whether your summer plans involve jet-setting abroad or simply strolling around town, this charming trend delivers getaway vibes–no plane ticket required. It’s a perfect mix of breezy style and laid-back luxury–just be sure to find a pair that feel as good on your feet as they look on the shelf.

Gladiator Goals

Roman holiday, anyone? With lace-up details, strappy silhouettes and modern, minimalist twists, gladiator sandals are the ultimate balance of statement and sophistication. Whether you’re headed to a rooftop party or a weekend market, pair them with a flowy midi skirt or tailored shorts for a look that feels styled to perfection.

Sink or Suede

Soft, textured and quietly luxe, suede sandals are the understated hero of your summer wardrobe. They bring an earthy, elevated feel to any outfit–whether you’re wearing linen trousers, a slip dress or denim cutoffs. Look for shades like sand, olive, or blush to keep things neutral but interesting. Hot tip: maybe don’t wear them to the beach.

Dark Cherry Cuties

Looking to lean into colour without going full neon? Enter: dark cherry. This rich, moody hue is a refreshing alternative to your usual summer palette, adding depth to even the simplest outfits. Whether in glossy patent or buttery leather, cherry-toned sandals are an easy way to elevate any look. Pair them with neutrals to let the colour pop, or double down with a matching pedi for a tonal twist.

