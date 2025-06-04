12 unique gifts for Father’s Day that Dad will love

Send this page to someone via email

Outdoor dads, high tech dads, low tech dads, grandads, chef dads, gardener dads, sports dads–whatever his wheelhouse (and your budget), here are a few treats for every last Rad Dad on your list this June 15th. Happy Father’s Day!

Cue The New Classics

12L Harbour Bucket Cooler Wildlife resistant and 65 hours of chill time? Say no more. The Harbour Ice Bucket by Canada’s Chilly Moose is indestructible (and available in 9 colours including Sunrise, below). $150 at Chilly Moose

Baklicious Hamburger Patty Paper This may seem like an odd gift idea, but my own dad still calls these one of his favourite Father’s Day gifts of all time. Pre-cut burger patty parchment paper for the world’s most awesome BBQ Dad. $18.66 on Amazon (was $21.99)

Headlamp Flashlight If he doesn’t own one yet, he needs to. Rechargeable ultra-light headlamp for the fix-it Dad. $29.99 on Amazon

Low Tech Dad

HOTOR Trunk Organizer For the Road Trip Dad. A car organizer that brings order to the chaos. $17.09 on Amazon (was $18.99)

ApudArmis 90mm Bocce Balls Set The ROI on a backyard Bocce set is almost to great to quantify. $55.99 on Amazon

WiseBegan Collapsible Wagon with Wheels I used to think utility wagons were only for young keener families, but I’ve used mine for everything from Tofino surf days to wheeling heavy items in from my garage. $69.99 on Amazon

Fashion Dad

3-Pack Classic Mid Crew Socks Hip up his gym game with crisp crew socks from this Vancouver-founded brand built for champ Dads. $48 at Reigning Champ

Henson AL13 Manufactured at an aerospace factory in Ontario, this ultralight razor By Canada’s Henson Shaving is the Bentley of manscaping experiences. $90 at Henson Shaving

Metro Folio Kit I own luggage from this West Coast luggage company – and now I’m drooling over their new vegan leather Metro Folio Kit. Buy it for dad, then borrow… $75 at Monos

Satoro Merino Headband Tee up your hiker Dad with a fair trade merino headband from Arc’teryx. $40 at Arc’teryx

Air Flow Pique Polo in Haze Blue For literally every dad and grandad! This plant-based, performance fibre Air Flow Pique Polo from Canadian label Du/er comes in this universally flattering Haze blue. $75 at Du/er

