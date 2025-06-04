Menu

The Curator

12 unique gifts for Father’s Day that Dad will love

By Susie Wall The Curator Team
Posted June 4, 2025 8:00 am
1 min read
Best Father's Day gifts 2025 View image in full screen
From outdoor dads to gardener dads and beyond--whatever his wheelhouse, we've got a gift for him.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Outdoor dads, high tech dads, low tech dads, grandads, chef dads, gardener dads, sports dads–whatever his wheelhouse (and your budget), here are a few treats for every last Rad Dad on your list this June 15th. Happy Father’s Day!

 

Cue The New Classics

Best Father's Day gifts 2025
12L Harbour Bucket Cooler
Wildlife resistant and 65 hours of chill time? Say no more. The Harbour Ice Bucket by Canada’s Chilly Moose is indestructible (and available in 9 colours including Sunrise, below).
$150 at Chilly Moose
Story continues below advertisement

 

Baklicious Hamburger Patty Paper
This may seem like an odd gift idea, but my own dad still calls these one of his favourite Father’s Day gifts of all time. Pre-cut burger patty parchment paper for the world’s most awesome BBQ Dad.
$18.66 on Amazon (was $21.99)

 

Headlamp Flashlight
If he doesn’t own one yet, he needs to. Rechargeable ultra-light headlamp for the fix-it Dad.
$29.99 on Amazon

 

Low Tech Dad

We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story
For the Dad who digs Canadian success stories – a memoir from movie star superhero Simu Liu.
$19.99 on Amazon (was $23.99) $23.99 at Indigo

 

Story continues below advertisement
HOTOR Trunk Organizer
For the Road Trip Dad. A car organizer that brings order to the chaos.
$17.09 on Amazon (was $18.99)

 

ApudArmis 90mm Bocce Balls Set
The ROI on a backyard Bocce set is almost to great to quantify.
$55.99 on Amazon

 

WiseBegan Collapsible Wagon with Wheels
I used to think utility wagons were only for young keener families, but I’ve used mine for everything from Tofino surf days to wheeling heavy items in from my garage.
$69.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Fashion Dad

Best Father's Day gifts 2025
3-Pack Classic Mid Crew Socks
Hip up his gym game with crisp crew socks from this Vancouver-founded brand built for champ Dads.
$48 at Reigning Champ
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best Father's Day gifts 2025
Henson AL13
Manufactured at an aerospace factory in Ontario, this ultralight razor By Canada’s Henson Shaving is the Bentley of manscaping experiences.
$90 at Henson Shaving

 

Best Father's Day gifts 2025
Metro Folio Kit
I own luggage from this West Coast luggage company – and now I’m drooling over their new vegan leather Metro Folio Kit. Buy it for dad, then borrow…
$75 at Monos

 

Best Father's Day gifts 2025
Satoro Merino Headband
Tee up your hiker Dad with a fair trade merino headband from Arc’teryx.
$40 at Arc’teryx
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best Father's Day gifts 2025
Air Flow Pique Polo in Haze Blue
For literally every dad and grandad! This plant-based, performance fibre Air Flow Pique Polo from Canadian label Du/er comes in this universally flattering Haze blue.
$75 at Du/er

 

More from The Curator
