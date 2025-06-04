12 unique gifts for Father’s Day that Dad will love

By Susie Wall
The Curator Team
Posted June 4, 2025 8:00 am
1 min read
Descrease article font size
Increase article font size
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Outdoor dads, high tech dads, low tech dads, grandads, chef dads, gardener dads, sports dads–whatever his wheelhouse (and your budget), here are a few treats for every last Rad Dad on your list this June 15th. Happy Father’s Day!
Wildlife resistant and 65 hours of chill time? Say no more. The Harbour Ice Bucket by Canada’s Chilly Moose is indestructible (and available in 9 colours including Sunrise, below).
Story continues below advertisement
This may seem like an odd gift idea, but my own dad still calls these one of his favourite Father’s Day gifts of all time. Pre-cut burger patty parchment paper for the world’s most awesome BBQ Dad.
If he doesn’t own one yet, he needs to. Rechargeable ultra-light headlamp for the fix-it Dad.
You may also like:
“My Favourite Child Gave Me This Mug” Mug – $14.99
Story continues below advertisement
Magnetic Wristband Tool Holder – $19.95 The Grillfather BBQ Apron – $19.99
For the Dad who digs Canadian success stories – a memoir from movie star superhero Simu Liu.
Story continues below advertisement
For the Road Trip Dad. A car organizer that brings order to the chaos.
The ROI on a backyard Bocce set is almost to great to quantify.
I used to think utility wagons were only for young keener families, but I’ve used mine for everything from Tofino surf days to wheeling heavy items in from my garage.
Story continues below advertisement
You may also like:
Garden Tool Set – $26.90 Fellow Carter Move Travel Mug – $43 SAXX Underwear Co. Men’s Underwear – $46.95
Hip up his gym game with crisp crew socks from this Vancouver-founded brand built for champ Dads.
Story continues below advertisement
Manufactured at an aerospace factory in Ontario, this ultralight razor By Canada’s Henson Shaving is the Bentley of manscaping experiences.
I own luggage from this West Coast luggage company – and now I’m drooling over their new vegan leather Metro Folio Kit. Buy it for dad, then borrow…
Tee up your hiker Dad with a fair trade merino headband from Arc’teryx.
Story continues below advertisement
For literally every dad and grandad! This plant-based, performance fibre Air Flow Pique Polo from Canadian label Du/er comes in this universally flattering Haze blue.
You may also like: G ovee Smart Light Bulbs – $69.99 Titleist 2025 Pro V1x Golf Balls – $74.99
Ninja Foodi 2-Basket Air Fryer – $149.99
The Curator
Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments